DFT Communications Makes History with its First-Ever Live Local Video Service!

200+ channels of High-Quality Video Content are now available from DFT Communications. Photo by Landon Phillips

DFT Communications, a 100-year-old company based in Fredonia, New York, is making history by launching its first-ever live local video service. For the first time in its 124-year existence, DFT Communications is providing its customers with over 200 channels of high-quality video content delivered through the innovative MG-TV solution from Innovative Systems. The content delivery is hosted on the highly reliable MVS network, ensuring seamless streaming for all customers.

The Journey to Video Services

For over a century, DFT Communications has been a trusted provider of telecommunications services in western New York and parts of Pennsylvania. With the advent of digital technology and the increasing demand for video content, the company decided to enter the video business.

The journey to this exciting new venture involved significant research and development and strategic partnerships with leading technology companies. The result is a cutting-edge video service that sets the bar for quality and reliability.

The MG-TV Solution

The MG-TV solution from Innovative Systems is the key to DFT Communications' success in the video services market. This powerful platform delivers 200+ channels of video content with crystal-clear picture quality, offering viewers a true-to-life viewing experience.

The platform is easy to use, with a user-friendly interface that makes it simple to find the content you want to watch. Additionally, the platform is highly scalable, allowing DFT Communications to add new channels and features in the future easily.

The MVS Network

The MVS network is a highly reliable and secure content delivery network designed to ensure seamless streaming for all customers.

The web is optimized for high-quality video delivery, ensuring viewers enjoy their favorite content without interruptions or buffering.

Additionally, the network is equipped with advanced security features, ensuring that customers' privacy is always protected.

DFT Communications' launch of its first live local video service is a significant milestone in its history. The combination of the MG-TV solution from Innovative Systems and the MVS network has enabled the company to deliver a world-class video service to its customers.

With over 200 channels of high-quality content, the service offers a truly immersive viewing experience that will keep customers entertained for hours on end. Whether you're a fan of sports, movies, or TV shows, there's something for everyone with DFT Communications' live local video service.