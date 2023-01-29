Zombie Fungus: Could the Cordyceps Species Turn Humans into Zombies?

A closer look at the haunting reality of the zombie fungus. Photo by Ivan Scheel

The Covid-19 pandemic has already shaken the world and taken countless lives, but could another dangerous contender be waiting in line? The zombie fungus, a species of parasitic cordyceps, is real and capable of infecting small insects and potentially even humans.

The fungus infects its victims' brains and soft tissues, breaking down the host and growing long stems outside their bodies. While the fungus primarily feeds on insects, some people question whether it could leap infect humans, leading to a potential collapse of societies.

But, experts say that a human fungal pandemic is not possible in the near future as human body temperature is too high for most fungi to settle or grow. Additionally, the human nervous system is much more complex, making it more difficult for fungi to infect the brain.

However, the Hospital for Tropical Diseases in London warns that we are not prepared for a fungal pandemic if and when it happens. Climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic are slowly altering the environment and our bodies, and it is possible that the zombie fungus could also mutate and evolve.

While humankind does not have a zombie fate in the books, it's important to stay vigilant and prepared for potential health threats.

So, the next time you hear about the zombie fungus, remember it's not just a myth from a horror film. It's crucial to understand that outbreaks and diseases can happen at any moment, and it's our responsibility to take the necessary precautions to protect ourselves and those around us.

By being informed and proactive, we can help prevent the spread of any potential threat and ensure the health and safety of our communities. So, don't just dismiss the idea of a zombie fungus as fiction, be mindful of the reality of these threats, and take steps to stay prepared.

This content is not a substitute for professional medical advice or diagnosis. Always consult your physician before pursuing any treatment plan.