The Dark Side of Gel Manicures: Study Finds Link to Skin Cancer Risk

Photo by Ivan Samkov

A recent study published in Nature Communications has raised concerns about the safety of UV nail dryers used in salons.

The study, conducted by researchers from the University of California San Diego and the University of Pittsburgh, tested UV-emitting devices on cell lines from humans and mice and found that radiation from these devices can cause DNA damage and permanent mutations in human cells, potentially increasing the risk of skin cancer.

Gel manicures have become increasingly popular due to their durability and long-lasting shine. However, the authors found that a single 20-minute session under a UV nail dryer resulted in 20 to 30% cell death, while three consecutive sessions caused 65 to 70% of the exposed cells to die. Moreover, UV exposure also caused mitochondrial and DNA damage in the remaining cells.

According to the study authors, nail salons typically use more potent UV devices than those used in the study, which means that even shorter exposure times could result in higher energy exposure.

The authors also noted that gel manicures are a relatively new cosmetic procedure, and more skin cancer cases associated with UV dryers may appear over time.

Suppose you're concerned about the safety of gel manicures. In that case, the study's authors suggest visiting a board-certified dermatologist who can check your skin regularly, wearing gloves while getting a manicure, and applying a broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher sunscreen on your hands before getting a manicure.

Additionally, older people with fair skin or red hair or taking certain medications or supplements, such as antibiotics or oral contraceptives, are at a higher risk of getting skin cancer and should be extra cautious.

While gel manicures may be tempting for their durability and shine, it's essential to consider the potential risks and take the necessary precautions.

The authors of the study suggest that more research is needed to accurately quantify the risk of skin cancer associated with UV nail dryers, but in the meantime, it's better to err on the side of caution.

