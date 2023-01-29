6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37

A fatal motor vehicle accident occurred on State Highway 37 in Louisville, New York Photo by Pixabay

On Saturday, January 28, 2023, a fatal motor vehicle accident occurred on State Highway 37 in Louisville, New York. State Police arrived on the scene at 6:02 a.m. to find a 2021 Freightliner box truck and a 2013 express bus involved in the collision.

The initial investigation revealed that six passengers in the express bus were pronounced dead on the scene, one other passenger was transported to a hospital in critical condition, and two more were seriously injured. The injured victims were taken to Massena Memorial Hospital, Canton-Potsdam Hospital, and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center.

State Police were assisted by the St. Lawrence County Sheriff's department and multiple fire and rescue teams from Louisville, Waddington, Norfolk, Madrid, Massena, and Seaway Valley. The St. Lawrence County Medical Examiner's Office was also dispatched to the scene.

Due to the ongoing investigation, State Highway 37 from St. Lawrence County Route 14 to Coles Creek Road remains closed until further notice. The New York State Police would like to remind the public to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

As the investigation continues, authorities are working tirelessly to piece together the events that led to this tragedy. In the meantime, the community needs to come together to support and assist those impacted by this heart-wrenching loss.

This tragic accident continues to be under investigation by the State Police, and more details are expected to be released in the coming days. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the families of the victims and those affected by this devastating event.