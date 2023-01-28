COVID-19 and the Rise of Heart Attacks in Young Adults

Jeremy Brower

New research links the disease to an alarming increase in young adults' heart attacks.Photo byAlexandru AceaonUnsplash

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to destroy communities across the globe, new research is emerging that links the disease to an alarming rise in heart attacks among young adults.

According to a study published on January 27th, 2023, by the American College of Cardiology, adults between the ages of 25 and 44 are experiencing a dramatic increase in heart attacks, with rates rising by as much as 29.9% in the second year of the pandemic.

This trend is being observed not only in the United States but around the world. For example, the Blood Bank of Hawaii is calling on the community to roll up its sleeves and help save lives as heart attack rates continue to climb among young adults.

So what is causing this spike in heart attacks among young adults?

According to experts, there are several factors at play. First and foremost, the stress and anxiety caused by the pandemic are taking a toll on people's mental and physical health.

The constant uncertainty and fear of infection are causing high levels of stress and anxiety, which can lead to heart disease development.

The pandemic has led to a decline in physical activity and an increase in sedentary behavior. With many gyms and fitness centers closed and people being advised to stay at home, many spend more time sitting in front of screens and less time engaging in physical activity.

This lack of physical activity can contribute to the development of heart disease, as well as other chronic health conditions.

Another factor contributing to the rise in heart attacks among young adults is the disruption of healthcare services during the pandemic.

Many people have delayed seeking medical care for fear of contracting COVID-19, which has led to a delay in diagnosing and treating heart disease.

The spikes in heart attack deaths have been linked to surges of COVID-19 infection, even during the less severe Omicron phase of the pandemic.

Furthermore, the data showed that the increase was most significant among individuals ages 25-44, who are not usually considered at high risk for heart attack.

One possible explanation for this phenomenon is the effect of COVID-19-related inflammation on the heart. This inflammation raises the risk of heart attack by activating the body's clotting system and damaging the blood vessel lining.

When inflamed, this lining loses its capability to resist clot formation, leading to blood clots in the large and small arteries of the heart that cut off its supply of oxygen.

It's worth noting that some cases of heart inflammation have also been reported following COVID-19 vaccination, especially among young men, which shows more research is needed to understand the relationship between COVID-19 and heart attacks in young adults.

It's essential to continue to follow the guidance of public health officials and medical professionals to protect yourself from COVID-19 and any related health complications.

