Exclusive: Fox News exposes Pfizer's sinister plan to put profit over public safety

Tucker Carlson Tonight covered the shocking Pfizer plot to manipulate COVID-19 for profit. Photo by Oregon State University

It is alarming to see how the actions of big pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer can potentially put the entire world in danger, all for the sake of profit.

The recent undercover video by Project Veritas showed Pfizer's Director of Research and Development, Jordan Tristan Walker, discussing the company's plans to mutate COVID-19 to "preemptively develop new vaccines potentially," is a prime example of this.

It is important to note that Walker is only two levels removed from the CEO of Pfizer, Albert Borla.

The fact that Pfizer is even considering this kind of research without informing the public indicates the immense power and influence these companies hold.

The public may be kept in the dark about potentially dangerous research being conducted by one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies.

It is good that Fox News and Tucker Carlson Tonight are bringing attention to this issue and shedding light on the potential dangers of big pharmaceutical companies prioritizing profit over public safety.

It is commendable that they are holding these companies accountable and bringing important issues to the forefront.

The lack of coverage from other mainstream media outlets and the apparent attempts by Google to suppress the story further illustrates the extent of the power and control these companies have over the narrative and public perception.

News outlets like Fox News and Tucker Carlson must continue to hold big pharmaceutical companies accountable and bring attention to these critical issues.

The public has a right to know about potential dangers and the actions of these companies that may put them at risk.

The media must keep a watchful eye on the activities of these companies and bring any potential dangers to light so that the public can be informed and make informed decisions.

The government must take a closer look at big pharmaceutical companies' actions and put stricter regulations and oversight in place to ensure that the public's safety is not compromised for profit.

The public must be informed about the activities of these companies and can make informed decisions about the products and services they use.

The recent undercover video of Pfizer's Director of Research and Development discussing the company's potential plans to mutate COVID-19 for profit is a prime example of big pharmaceutical companies' immense power and influence in the United States.

It is commendable that Fox News and Tucker Carlson Tonight are bringing attention to this issue and shedding light on the potential dangers of big pharmaceutical companies prioritizing profit over public safety.

It is crucial for the media, government, and the public to work together to ensure that these companies are held accountable and that the public's safety is not compromised for the sake of profit.