NY Tax Increase Proposed for Cigarettes: Will it Really Help New York?

As New York State continues to grapple with the ongoing public health and financial crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul has proposed a significant increase in cigarette taxes to raise much-needed revenue for the state.

This proposal, which would raise the tax on cigarettes from $4.35 to $6.85 per pack, has generated much debate and discussion among policymakers, public health experts, and the general public.

There are some compelling reasons to support an increase in taxes on cigarettes. Perhaps most importantly, such a move would help to reduce smoking rates and improve public health outcomes.

Studies have consistently shown that higher cigarette taxes are associated with lower smoking rates, particularly among youth and low-income individuals.

By making cigarettes more expensive, the proposal would make it more difficult for these groups to afford to smoke and would likely result in fewer people taking up the habit in the first place.

Increasing cigarette taxes would also generate significant revenue for the state. According to the State Department of Budget estimates, the proposed tax increase would generate an additional $365 million in revenue each year.

This money could fund many critical public services, including healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

Despite the many benefits of increasing cigarette taxes, several arguments are against the proposal. One of the most common concerns is that such a move would disproportionately impact low-income individuals, who are more likely to smoke and less able to afford higher taxes.

Critics of the proposal argue that this would effectively amount to a regressive tax that would put an undue financial strain on vulnerable populations.

Another concern is that increasing cigarette taxes would lead to increased smuggling and black market sales.

As the price of cigarettes increases, some individuals may turn to illegal channels to obtain cheaper cigarettes, which could lead to increased criminal activity and reduced revenue for the state.

The proposal to increase cigarette taxes in New York State is a complex issue that raises several important policy questions.

While many compelling reasons support the proposal, such as the potential to improve public health outcomes and generate significant revenue for the state, many concerns must be considered.

Whether or not to move forward with the proposal comes down to balancing these competing considerations.