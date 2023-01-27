Discover the Hidden Gem of New York Music: Meet Roger Street Friedman

Friedman's music is a reflection of his passion for life and his commitment to making a positive impact on the world. Photo by Courtesy Roger Street Friedman

Get ready to have your heartstrings pulled and your mind blown with Roger Street Friedman's album 'Love Hope Trust' - a stunning collection of songs that will take you on an emotional journey through the complexities of modern living. A must-listen for music lovers everywhere!

Roger Street Friedman is a native New York musician, singer, and songwriter. He creates a timeless and contemporary sound with a unique blend of Americana, roots, and blues.

His music is inspired by the greats such as Bob Dylan, Neil Young, and Paul Simon, as well as by the beauty of the Hudson Valley where he lives.

Friedman's debut album, "Shadow Boxer," was released in 2014 to critical acclaim. The album was produced by Grammy-winner Larry Campbell, who has worked with Bob Dylan and Levon Helm and features some of the best musicians in the business. The album's title track was featured on SiriusXM's "The Coffee House" and "The Village."

In addition to his solo work, Friedman is also a member of the band The Roosevelts, who have released two albums and have toured extensively throughout the US. He has also performed and recorded with many other artists, including The Wood Brothers, Jorma Kaukonen, and The Levon Helm Band.

Friedman's songs have been featured in film, television, and commercials, including the feature film "The Drowning," the TV series "The Blacklist," and a national ad campaign for "The Discovery Channel."

In addition to his music career, Friedman is also a dedicated environmental activist. He is a board member of the Clearwater organization, which works to protect the Hudson River, and he actively participates in campaigns to promote clean energy and combat climate change.

Roger Street Friedman's fourth album, "Love Hope Trust," is a powerful collection of songs that captures the essence of modern life through snapshots of personal experiences.

The album serves as a sonic scrapbook that explores the divide in our world while delving into intimate and universal truths.

Friedman's music is a reflection of his passion for life and his commitment to making a positive impact on the world.

His live performances are dynamic, heartfelt, and engaging, leaving audiences wanting more. Please visit his Spotify website to learn more about Roger Street Friedman and his latest music. Happy listening Ya'll!