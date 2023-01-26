Syracuse Police Department Takes Bold Action To Tackle Gun Violence: Community Outreach & Gun Buy Back Programs

City of Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile addresses multiple reports of shots fired on Tuesday. Photo by Courtesy: CNY Central

The issue of gun violence in our communities affects us all, and we must take steps to keep guns off the streets and out of the hands of those who would use them to cause harm.

A critical step in this effort is for law enforcement and community members to work together to identify and address the root causes of gun violence and develop strategies to prevent it.

The Syracuse Police Department, under the leadership of Public Information Officer Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski, has been at the forefront of this effort, working tirelessly to engage with community members and to find practical solutions to the problem of gun violence.

Through programs such as community outreach and gun buyback initiatives, the Syracuse PD has made a real difference in the lives of the people of Syracuse.

One of the most effective ways to remove guns from our streets is through gun buyback programs. These programs provide a safe and easy way for individuals to turn in their firearms, no questions asked, and receive cash or other incentives in return.

Removing these weapons from circulation can reduce the risk of gun violence and make our communities safer.

The Syracuse Police Department has strongly supported gun buyback programs and has held several successful events in recent years.

In December 2022, for example, the department held a buyback event in partnership with the Syracuse Mayor's Office, which resulted in the removal of over 50 firearms from the streets.

Another critical aspect of the Syracuse PD's efforts to reduce gun violence is its focus on community outreach.

By working closely with community members, the department can better understand the issues contributing to gun violence in our neighborhoods and develop targeted solutions to address these issues.

For example, the department has established a community liaison program, which assigns police officers to specific neighborhoods to work closely with residents and community organizations.

Through this program, the department can build trust and understanding with community members, which helps to create a safer and more secure environment for everyone.

The Syracuse Police Department is working to keep guns off the streets and make our communities safer.

By working closely with community members and utilizing effective strategies such as gun buyback programs and community outreach, the department is making a real difference in the lives of the people of Syracuse.

As a community, we must support the efforts of our police department and work together to create a safer and more peaceful society for all.