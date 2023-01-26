Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram Accounts Reinstated with New Guardrails in Place

Former President Donald Trump's accounts were reinstated on Facebook and Instagram, with new guardrails in place to deter repeat offenses. Photo by Gage Skidmore

After a two-year suspension, Meta Platforms Inc. has announced plans to reinstate former President Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts in the coming weeks.

This decision comes after guidance from Facebook's independent Oversight Board to revisit the initial suspension, implemented following January 7, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

On January 7, 2021, just one day following the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol, Facebook suspended President Trump's accounts.

The decision was made due to violations of the social network's policies on incitement of violence. The Associated Press described the riot as "haunting," and it was widely covered in the media.

Facebook's independent Oversight Board was called upon to review the decision of the suspension and provide guidance on its legitimacy in response to the break.

The board found that while the suspension was appropriate given the context of the events at the U.S. Capitol, they recommended that Facebook set a timeline for reevaluating the decision. In June 2021, Facebook determined that the ban should last two years, beginning with the initial suspension on January 7, 2021.

As the suspension is lifted, Facebook has put new guardrails in place to deter repeat offenses. The company believes that the public should hear what politicians say to make informed choices.

They are committed to maintaining a platform where open debate and the free flow of information can occur while enforcing policies to prevent the incitement of violence.

The decision to reinstate President Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts is a complex one and one that Facebook's independent Oversight Board has thoroughly reviewed.

While the initial suspension was appropriate in the context of the events at the U.S. Capitol, the company believes that a two-year hiatus is sufficient for reevaluation.

With new guardrails in place, Facebook is committed to maintaining a platform where open debate and the free flow of information can occur while enforcing policies to prevent the incitement of violence.