The Ultimate Anti-Aging Secret Banned in the US? Uncover the Truth about NMN Supplements

Jeremy Brower

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kf1oO_0kQSjAmG00
A photo of dietary supplements.Photo byAnna Shvets

The dietary supplement nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN) has been gaining popularity as a potential anti-aging solution.

Animal studies have found anti-aging benefits, and several small studies in humans suggest it is safe.

However, recent actions by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have raised questions about the legal status of NMN in the United States.

The FDA has ruled that NMN cannot be considered a dietary supplement, effectively banning it from being sold. The reason is that the FDA has authorized NMN for investigation as a new drug.

This ruling has caused concern among both suppliers and consumers. However, some supplement industry experts are still determining the actual implications of this ruling on the sale of NMN.

The FDA may choose not to enforce the order, exercising "enforcement discretion."

This means that the FDA could decline to enforce rules banning the sale of NMN for products legally marketed as dietary supplements.

At the moment, NMN supplements are still available in the US through online retailers, with no apparent restrictions on shipping. However, this may change in the future.

The FDA's action only applies to the US, and it has no jurisdiction over sales in other countries. NMN is thought to support mitochondrial function and improve longevity, and laboratory studies have shown promising results in treating mitochondrial dysfunction.

Without clinical trials in humans, dietary supplements cannot make claims about preventing disease. NMN is now authorized for investigation by Metro International Biotech as a new drug, requiring extensive human testing and heavy financial investment.

NMN is necessary for living a long life because it helps your cells convert food into energy in the form of ATP (adenosine triphosphate) inside the mitochondria, a process called cellular respiration. It does this by being a precursor to NAD+ and NADH, which are necessary for this process.

This decision by the FDA raises essential questions about the regulation of dietary supplements and the potential conflicts of interest that may arise between pharmaceutical companies and supplement manufacturers. It also raises concerns about the availability of alternative health solutions for consumers.

It's important to note that while the studies on NMN have been promising, more research needs to be conducted to understand its safety and effectiveness fully.

As with any supplement, it's always best to consult a healthcare professional before adding it to your routine.

The recent ruling by the FDA on NMN's status as a dietary supplement raises central questions about regulating alternative health solutions. While the studies on NMN have been promising, more research is needed to understand its safety and effectiveness as a prescription drug.

Consumers should always consult with a healthcare professional before taking any supplement.

