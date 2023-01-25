The Next Big Thing in Anti-Aging: Discover the Benefits of NMN

A photo of the anti-aging NMN supplements. Photo by Tara Winstead

For the first time, aging has been classified as a disease by the World Health Organization (WHO) in its 11th edition of the International Classification of Diseases.

This revolutionary classification opens up new opportunities for research into innovative treatments to slow down or counteract illnesses associated with aging, such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, and neurodegenerative disorders.

Scientists have been studying different systems in our body that help sense nutrients, such as mTOR, AMPK, and sirtuins. This process helps control how our cells grow and our body uses energy.

These systems are crucial in the functioning of our DNA and the aging process. To work correctly, they require a specific chemical called NAD+. NAD+ is present in all living cells.

A new study by Dr. Shin-ichiro Imai, MD, Ph.D., of Washington University School of Medicine, posits NMN (nicotinamide mononucleotide) as a critical, systemic signaling molecule that maintains the biological robustness of the communication network supporting NAD+.

NMN is a supplement that can be taken by mouth. Once consumed, it is quickly absorbed by the body and converted into NAD+.

Studies have shown that taking NMN can increase the production of NAD+, reduce inflammation in fat tissue related to aging, make insulin work better, improve how the energy-producing powerhouses in cells (mitochondria) work, and improve brain function.

Taking NMN may be an excellent way to slow down aging and improve overall health.

"NMN has the potential to be a game-changer in the fight against aging and age-related illnesses," says Dr. Imai. "It's exciting to see the science behind NMN continue to develop and evolve, and we look forward to further research on its stability, possible pharmacokinetics, transport, function, and ability to induce biosynthesis of NAD+."

As we age, our NAD+ levels drop, leading to decreased energy production and a breakdown in cellular repair.

But with the use of NMN, it is possible to boost NAD+ levels, increase insulin sensitivity, reverse mitochondrial dysfunction, and extend lifespan.

It's time to take control of our aging process and unlock the full potential of NMN. Don't let age hold you back any longer.