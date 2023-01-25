Winter Disaster: Syracuse Residents Irritated as Cars Block Snow Plows

Photo by Deb Pexels

Syracuse residents are increasingly frustrated with the increasing number of cars parked on the street during winter. This dangerous behavior not only endangers residents' safety but also hinders snow plows' ability to clear the roads effectively.

With a decrease in snow plow drivers this year, as it is, it may be some time before they can get to certain streets if cars are blocking their path.

As the snow starts to pile up and the temperatures drop, residents must do their part to ensure the safety of their community. Cars parked on the street during the winter months impede the ability of snow plows to clear the roads and make them safe for residents to travel on.

It's a problem that is happening more frequently lately, and residents are concerned about the safety and well-being of their community.

"It's a real safety issue," says Syracuse resident Paula Schertz. "With all the snow we get, it's important that the plows can get through and clear the streets. But when cars are parked on the street, they cannot do their job."

Cars parked on the street during the winter months are subject to being ticketed as it impedes the ability of snow plows to clear the roads and make them safe for residents to travel on.

As the winter months continue, residents need to do their part to ensure the safety of their community. Let's do our part to keep our community safe and snow-plow friendly.

If you come across cars parked on the street during the winter months, it is encouraged to report it to the appropriate authority to take appropriate action.