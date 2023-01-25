Syracuse, NY

Syracuse Residents Left Shaken and Puzzled by Mysterious Booms - Is Your Neighborhood Next?

Jeremy Brower

Photo by Steven Mullins

Residents of Syracuse, New York, are reporting mysterious booms that have been occurring in the city. B. Seidman, a resident of the Cedar Point area, stated that he heard a loud bang out of nowhere at 5:30 PM on January 23rd, 2023. He expressed concern over the strange occurrence.

Caroline R., a resident of the Renee Gardens area, described the sound as "a loud BOOM!" and said it scared her. She went on to say that it sounded like an M80, a powerful firecracker.

A close neighbor confirmed that this had been the second time in the past week that the strange boom had been heard.

The source of the mysterious booms is currently unknown. Some residents have speculated that it could result from underground construction or military training exercises.

However, these theories have yet to be confirmed. Officials from the city government and local law enforcement agencies have yet to release any official statement regarding the booms.

Many residents are growing increasingly concerned about the mysterious booms. Not only are they startled by the loud noises, but they are also worried about the potential cause of the bangs and the potential impact on their safety.

Some have called for an official investigation to determine the booms' source and ensure the community is safe.

While the cause of the booms remains a mystery, one thing is clear: the residents of Syracuse, New York, are on edge and want answers.

City officials and law enforcement agencies must take the reports of these mysterious booms seriously and work to determine the noise source to assure the community's safety and peace of mind.

