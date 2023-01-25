Protect Yourself: Phone Scammers Pretend to be Legitimate Organizations and Target Syracuse Residents

Photo by Karolina Grabowska

Residents of Syracuse are being targeted again by phone scammers posing as representatives of various organizations and claiming to have the wrong date of birth on file for the customer they are calling.

The scammers attempt to trick residents into providing personal information by convincing them to verify or update their information.

D. Bush, a resident of the Mudmill area of Syracuse, experienced this scam firsthand when she received a call today. "I received a phone scam today! The people on the other line were giving me a date of birth for my husband and calling to verify it was correct," Bush said. "They were hoping I would give them the correct date of birth, but I didn't. They even tried to attach it to a different name, similar to my husband's. Please be cautious and do not divulge anything! Hang up!"

The scammers are using a variety of tactics to try and trick residents into giving them personal information.

In some cases, they claim to be representatives of government agencies or financial institutions; in others, they claim to be from companies with which the residents have done business.

They may also claim that the resident's account has been compromised or that there is some problem with the information on file.

It is important to note that legitimate organizations will only ask for personal information over the phone if the customer initiates the call.

If you receive a call like this, do not give out any personal information and hang up immediately. If you are unsure if the call is legitimate, contact the organization using a phone number you know is correct.

Scammers are constantly finding new ways to trick people into giving them personal information.

The best way to protect yourself is to be vigilant and never give out personal information over the phone or online unless you are confident that the person or organization you are dealing with is legitimate. Bear in mind that if something seems too good to be true, it is.

