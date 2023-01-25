Beware: Scammers Targeting National Grid Customers in Syracuse - Don't Fall for Their Tricks!

Powerlines to remind us of the importance of staying vigilant against scams targeting National Grid customers. Photo by Shawn Baker

Residents of Syracuse are being targeted by scam calls claiming to be from National Grid. M. Strong, a resident of the Heritage Park area, reported receiving a call on January 24th, 2023, from someone claiming to be a National Grid customer service representative. The caller stated that Strong had not paid her past two bills, that a truck would be dispatched, and that service would be disconnected if payment was not made immediately.

Strong, who had recently experienced issues with National Grid, initially believed the call legitimate. However, the caller's pushy demeanor and insistence on only accepting credit card payments as payment raised red flags. Recognizing the scam, Strong hung up and immediately contacted the National Grid Customer Service line she found online to confirm her account status.

National Grid has warned customers to be wary of unsolicited calls and never to provide personal or financial information to unknown individuals. The company advises customers to always verify the authenticity of any call by contacting National Grid directly at their official customer service number.

Scammers are becoming increasingly sophisticated in their tactics, and it can be easy to fall victim to their schemes. It is important to remember always to be vigilant and to never rush into providing personal or financial information over the phone. If you need clarification about the legitimacy of a call, hang up and contact the company directly using a verified number to confirm the information provided.

This scam targeting National Grid customers in Syracuse is a reminder that it's always important to be vigilant and not let your guard down. Always verify the authenticity of any call and never provide personal or financial information to unknown individuals. Stay safe and informed by contacting National Grid Customer Service for any concerns regarding your electric and gas bill.