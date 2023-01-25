Syracuse, NY

Beware: Scammers Targeting National Grid Customers in Syracuse - Don't Fall for Their Tricks!

Jeremy Brower

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10FGQd_0kQLwrGF00
Powerlines to remind us of the importance of staying vigilant against scams targeting National Grid customers.Photo byShawn Baker

Residents of Syracuse are being targeted by scam calls claiming to be from National Grid. M. Strong, a resident of the Heritage Park area, reported receiving a call on January 24th, 2023, from someone claiming to be a National Grid customer service representative. The caller stated that Strong had not paid her past two bills, that a truck would be dispatched, and that service would be disconnected if payment was not made immediately.

Strong, who had recently experienced issues with National Grid, initially believed the call legitimate. However, the caller's pushy demeanor and insistence on only accepting credit card payments as payment raised red flags. Recognizing the scam, Strong hung up and immediately contacted the National Grid Customer Service line she found online to confirm her account status.

National Grid has warned customers to be wary of unsolicited calls and never to provide personal or financial information to unknown individuals. The company advises customers to always verify the authenticity of any call by contacting National Grid directly at their official customer service number.

Scammers are becoming increasingly sophisticated in their tactics, and it can be easy to fall victim to their schemes. It is important to remember always to be vigilant and to never rush into providing personal or financial information over the phone. If you need clarification about the legitimacy of a call, hang up and contact the company directly using a verified number to confirm the information provided.

This scam targeting National Grid customers in Syracuse is a reminder that it's always important to be vigilant and not let your guard down. Always verify the authenticity of any call and never provide personal or financial information to unknown individuals. Stay safe and informed by contacting National Grid Customer Service for any concerns regarding your electric and gas bill.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Scammers# National Grid# Syracuse# Fraud# Customer Service

Comments / 1

Published by

Writer | Commentator | Researcher | Thinker

New York State
936 followers

More from Jeremy Brower

COVID-19 and the Rise of Heart Attacks in Young Adults

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to destroy communities across the globe, new research is emerging that links the disease to an alarming rise in heart attacks among young adults.

Read full story
101 comments

Exclusive: Fox News exposes Pfizer's sinister plan to put profit over public safety

It is alarming to see how the actions of big pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer can potentially put the entire world in danger, all for the sake of profit. The recent undercover video by Project Veritas showed Pfizer's Director of Research and Development, Jordan Tristan Walker, discussing the company's plans to mutate COVID-19 to "preemptively develop new vaccines potentially," is a prime example of this.

Read full story
135 comments
Syracuse, NY

Unionization at Starbucks: How Workers in a Syracuse NY Suburb Made History

Recently, employees at a Starbucks location in a Syracuse suburb voted to unionize, making it the first Starbucks location in New York. The vote, which the National Labor Relations Board conducted, was met with both support and opposition from various parties.

Read full story
1 comments

Egg-scruciating Costs and Risks: The Uncertain Future of Egg Production and How to Stay Safe

Are you worried about the cost and safety of the eggs you're buying? You're not alone. The egg industry faces significant challenges that could significantly impact the price and quality of the eggs on our plates.

Read full story

NY Tax Increase Proposed for Cigarettes: Will it Really Help New York?

As New York State continues to grapple with the ongoing public health and financial crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul has proposed a significant increase in cigarette taxes to raise much-needed revenue for the state.

Read full story
19 comments

Revolutionary Discovery: New Blood Test May Predict Alzheimer's Disease Before Symptoms Even Show

Alzheimer's disease is a debilitating condition that affects millions of people worldwide. It is a progressive disorder that affects memory, thinking, and behavior; currently, there is no cure.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Discover the Hidden Gem of New York Music: Meet Roger Street Friedman

Get ready to have your heartstrings pulled and your mind blown with Roger Street Friedman's album 'Love Hope Trust' - a stunning collection of songs that will take you on an emotional journey through the complexities of modern living. A must-listen for music lovers everywhere!

Read full story

The Fight for Federalization: Understanding the Importance of a Different Kind of Union for Nurses

As healthcare professionals, nurses play a vital role in ensuring the well-being of patients and their families. They work tirelessly to provide compassionate care, often in the face of overwhelming odds.

Read full story

New York's LGBTQ Protections: A High-Water Mark for Equality

New York state has long been at the forefront of LGBTQ rights and protections, and the recent high marks given to the state's efforts in this area are a testament to the hard work and dedication of advocates and lawmakers.

Read full story
9 comments

BlackRock: How the Investment Giant is Manipulating the Market and Killing the American Dream

BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager with over $8 trillion in assets under management, has been making headlines recently for its growing influence in the corporate world.

Read full story

Pfizer Exec Admits to Mutating COVID-19 Virus for Vaccine Research

Pfizer, one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies, has been under scrutiny recently following a viral video by Project Veritas that alleges the company discussed plans to create COVID variants for vaccine research.

Read full story
339 comments

The Placebo Effect: How the Power of the Mind Can Affect Healing

The placebo effect is a phenomenon in which a person's belief in treatment can produce real physical and psychological benefits. This phenomenon has been observed in many medical studies and is a powerful tool in the healing process.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYPD Unveils Revolutionary New Patrol Vehicle Design with Enhanced Visibility and Electric Fleet

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) has recently unveiled a new proposed paint scheme for its patrol vehicles, as previewed on a Ford Explorer-based Police Utility on Wednesday.

Read full story

Magic Johnson and the Misconception of HIV Contracting from a Vaccine

A recent social media post circulating online claims that NBA player Magic Johnson contracted HIV from a vaccine. However, this claim is entirely false and misleading. Magic Johnson has repeatedly stated that he contracted HIV through sexual transmission since his diagnosis in 1991.

Read full story
East Syracuse, NY

Saturday Saviors: A Bridge Street Vet Center of East Syracuse Is Now Open for Critical Pet Cases

Are you tired of watching your beloved pet suffer while they wait for critical care? Look no further! The Veterinary Medical Center on Bridge Street now offers this urgent care for pets on Saturdays. That's right, and you can now get the help your furry friend needs when they need it most.

Read full story
4 comments

IBM Layoffs: 3,900 Jobs Cut - What You Need to Know

In recent years, technology companies have been hit hard by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, leading to widespread layoffs across the industry. IBM is the latest tech mammoth to announce job cuts, with plans to eliminate 3,900 positions or 1.5% of its global workforce.

Read full story

Survive and Thrive: Insider Secrets for Navigating the Job Market During IBM Layoffs in Times of Economic Uncertainty

Companies face increasing pressure to adapt and stay competitive as the technology industry evolves. This has led to a wave of layoffs, with IBM announcing on January 25th, 2023, that it will be shedding 3,900 workers.

Read full story

New Research Uncovers the Connection Between Magnetic Fields and Birds' Migration Patterns

Migrating birds use various navigation cues, including the Earth's magnetic field. However, disturbances in this magnetic field can lead to confusion and disorientation, a phenomenon known as vagrancy.

Read full story

Scandal Alert: How to Avoid the Massive Nursing Diploma Fraud Scheme Taking the US by Storm

As the healthcare industry continues to grow, so do the opportunities for fraud and deception. One such area that has recently come under scrutiny is the issue of fraudulent nursing diplomas.

Read full story
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse Police Department Takes Bold Action To Tackle Gun Violence: Community Outreach & Gun Buy Back Programs

The issue of gun violence in our communities affects us all, and we must take steps to keep guns off the streets and out of the hands of those who would use them to cause harm.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy