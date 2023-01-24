Is NY Governor's push for gas ban in new buildings hypocritical?

Jeremy Brower

Hochul has been spotted using gas stoves on social media.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul's recent push for a ban on gas hookups in new buildings has sparked a heated debate among New York residents.

While the Governor has stated that the move is necessary to combat climate change and promote cleaner energy sources, many need clarification on the consistency of her actions.

Critics have pointed out that Hochul cooks with gas stoves in her home, leading them to question her commitment to reducing gas usage.

They argue that if the Governor truly believes in eliminating gas hookups in new buildings, she should lead by example and stop using gas in her own home.

Additionally, many residents have expressed concern about the potential cost implications of such a ban.

They argue that transitioning away from gas hookups in new buildings would significantly increase the cost of construction, making it more difficult for residents to afford new homes.

Others have also raised concerns about the practicality of such a ban, pointing out that natural gas is currently the most cost-effective and reliable form of energy for heating and cooking.

They argue that a ban on gas hookups in new buildings would force residents to rely on more expensive and less reliable energy sources, such as electric heating.

Despite these criticisms, Governor Hochul has defended her position, stating that the ban is necessary to combat climate change and promote cleaner energy sources.

She has also pointed out that many other cities and states have already implemented similar bans and that New York should follow suit.

However, the Governor's actions have left many CNY residents with questions.

They question her sincerity in promoting the ban and her commitment to reducing gas usage.

At the same time, they are concerned about the cost implications and practicality of such a ban.

While Governor Hochul's push for a ban on gas hookups in new buildings may be well-intentioned, it has sparked a heated debate among New York residents.

Many are questioning the consistency of her actions and are concerned about the potential cost implications and practicality of such a ban.

