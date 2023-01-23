Are Bobcats Roaming in North Syracuse Neighborhoods? Resident Claims to Have Spotted The Creature

A bobcat. Photo by Pixabay

Residents in North Syracuse, NY, have reported sightings of a giant creature they believe to be a Bobcat.

One North Syracuse Pine Ridge area neighbor states, "I might be crazy, but I saw a huge creature that my best guess is a Bobcat. Is it possible in N. Syracuse?" One neighbor humorously responded about big foot, "Bigfoot maybe?? He's rumored to be seen on Church Street near East Taft intersection."

Bobcats, scientifically known as Lynx rufus, are about twice the size of a domestic cat and typically smaller than the Canada lynx. They have dense, short, and soft fur that is typically shorter and more reddish in the summer but longer and grayer in the winter.

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) states that Bobcats are not listed as a threatened or endangered species and have not been seen in the Syracuse area for a few years.

According to the NYDEC, Bobcat sightings are sometimes confused with Canada lynx, but the two can be easily distinguished. Bobcats have paws that are proportional to their body size, and their tail is black-spotted.

On the other hand, Lynx tracks are rough twice the size of a bobcat. The NYDEC attempted a lynx restoration program in the Adirondacks in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

The animals released there dispersed far and wide, and a resident breeding population was never established. Currently, the lynx is considered extirpated in New York because there is no evidence of any remnant population of resident animals.

Bobcats are solitary animals and may be active anytime, day or night. Males have more extensive home ranges than females and travel greater distances daily. The average home range of a male in the Adirondacks is 136 square miles, while the average female home range is 33 square miles.

Home ranges are minor in areas of suitable habitat than in poor ones. Bobcats will use multiple hunting strategies, including stealthily approaching their prey or using an ambush technique.

Bobcats begin to breed between mid-January and early February and give birth to litters of 1 to 6 kittens after a gestation period of 60 to 70 days.

The kittens are born blind and helpless and are weaned at 6 to 8 weeks of age. They will stay with their mother until they are 6 to 8 months old, at which point they will begin to establish their territories.

The recent sightings in North Syracuse are of a bobcat that has wandered into the area from the nearby wilderness.

However, with further evidence, it is possible to confirm the presence of a bobcat population in the area. The NYDEC encourages anyone who believes they have seen a bobcat to report the sighting through their website.