Satisfy Your Cravings: Willow Rock Brewing Company's Beer and Cheese Pairing Event, Not to be Missed!

A beer and cheese event. Photo by Anna Novitska

Are you a lover of craft beer and delicious cheeses? Then mark your calendars for Tuesday, January 24th at 6:30 PM for an evening of beer and cheese pairing at Willow Rock Brewing Company at 115 Game Road, Syracuse, NY.

The brewery will still be open to the public, but the beer and cheese pairing event is a special ticketed occasion. The event will feature The Curd Nerd cheeses, curated by Crafted Minds, paired with a flight of four 5 oz. beers from Willow Rock.

This beer and cheese pairing extravaganza is different from your run-of-the-mill affair! Expect a wild ride of flavors each time you take a bite. Your taste buds will be introduced to a new and unique pairing of delicious cheeses and craft beers, guaranteed to tantalize your palate and leave you wanting more.

At Willow Rock Brewing Company, not only will you be able to enjoy this event, but you'll also be able to kick back and unwind in the cozy and welcoming atmosphere of the brewery's spacious beer hall.

The bar area is equipped with comfortable seating, making it the perfect spot to chill out and savor your beer and cheese pairings too!

So why settle for a boring night at home when you can come to see what makes Willow Rock, rock?

Take advantage of this one-of-a-kind event. Tickets are limited, so get yours fast! Remember to bring your friends because this event is perfect for enjoying a casual night and making new memories.

If you have any questions about the event, please get in touch with them via email at contact@willowrockbrew.com or call them at +(315) 928-6948. And don't forget to check out their fantastic website!