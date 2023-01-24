The Fine Line Between Making a Living and Accessible Entertainment: A Look at Post-Pandemic Ticket Prices

Photo by Karolina Grabowska

As the music industry begins recovering from the devastating pandemic's crushing effects, fans are finding that the cost of seeing their favorite performers live has skyrocketed.

Research shows that front-row seats at some venues can now run up to $2,000, leaving many questioning whether these top performers are exploiting consumer pocketbooks to refill their own. A not-so-great seat will still cost you around $200.

The past years have been incredibly difficult for the music industry, with live performances and tours canceled or postponed due to pandemic restrictions.

As a result, many musicians have been struggling financially and have lost a significant portion of their income.

However, now that venues are starting to reopen and live performances are returning, some fans are outraged at the exorbitant prices they are being charged to see their favorite performers.

One concert-goer, Sarah Johnson, from NYC, expressed frustration with the high ticket prices. "I understand musicians need to make a living, but $2,000 for a front-row seat is ridiculous. I love going to concerts, but I can't justify spending that kind of money on one night. My survival is more important with the cost of inflation and higher rent payments. It's just not worth it."

Many industry experts argue that the high ticket prices result from the limited capacity of venues due to restrictive measures. With fewer seats available, ticket demand has increased, leading to higher prices.

Additionally, some performers may try to compensate for lost income from canceled tours by charging more for tickets.

Despite these explanations, many fans are still feeling taken advantage of. They argue that these high prices are not justifiable, especially when many people still struggle financially due to the pandemic.

While the music industry is still recovering from the pandemic, it's clear that fans are feeling the impact of the high ticket prices.

Many consumers question whether the cost of seeing their favorite performers live is worth it and whether top musicians are exploiting consumer pocketbooks to refill their own.

As the industry continues to adapt to the new normal, it will be necessary for performers to consider the financial realities of their fans and to strive for a fair balance between making a living and providing accessible entertainment.