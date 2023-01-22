Solving the CO2 Crisis with Ocean Fertilization? New Study Suggests It's Possible

Diverse marine life, a potential solution to CO2 crisis. Photo by Ivan Babydov

Are we on the brink of solving one of the biggest environmental crises of our time?

A new study from an international team of researchers suggests a groundbreaking solution to removing excess CO2 from the Earth's environment-fertilizing, the ocean, with iron-based nanoparticles.

According to research led by Michael Hochella at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, using iron-based nanoparticles as a fertilizer in the ocean may provide a workable solution to decreasing the excessive amount of carbon dioxide in the Earth's atmosphere.

The analysis, published in the journal Nature Nanotechnology, examined the feasibility of distributing iron-rich engineered fertilizer particles near ocean plankton, critical microscopic plants in the ocean ecosystem, to increase the growth and CO2 absorption of phytoplankton.

According to Hochella, a Pacific Northwest National Laboratory fellow, the goal is to enhance current processes.

He stated, "Humans have been fertilizing land to grow crops for centuries. We can also learn to fertilize the oceans responsibly."

The research team suggests advancing the natural process in which nutrients from the land reach the ocean via rivers and blow dust to fertilize plankton to aid in removing excess CO2 from the sea.

Through studying evidence, the team discovered that specific combinations of engineered materials could fertilize the ocean effectively, resulting in phytoplankton becoming a carbon sink.

These organisms absorb carbon in large amounts, and as they die, they sink deep into the sea, taking excess carbon with them.

According to the researchers, the proposed fertilization would accelerate a natural process that already safely stores carbon in a way that does not harm the ocean's ecosystem.

The research team stresses that more testing and research are necessary before implementing this method on a large scale, as it poses a risk of unintended consequences.

A new approach to tackling the issue of excess carbon dioxide is now in sight, and it is a valuable tool in the fight against climate change. The ocean absorbs around 25% of the carbon dioxide emitted by humans.

If scientists can find ways to enhance phytoplankton absorption, it could significantly impact the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

The study presents a new approach to the issue of excess carbon dioxide and offers the potential for a solution for reducing the amount of CO2 in the Earth's environment.

However, further research and testing are a requirement before implementing this method on a large scale, as there is a potential for unintended consequences.

You can learn more about the study here at PNNL, a national lab.