Wing-Eating Extravaganza: 2023 Syracuse Winterfest Wing Walk

Photo by Leonardo Luz

Get ready for a wing-eating extravaganza at the 2023 Syracuse Winterfest: Wing Walk! This beloved Winterfest event is happening on Sunday, Feb. 26TH, 2023, from 12 PM to 5 PM at the Marriott Syracuse Downtown.

The Wing Walk is a must-attend event for all wing enthusiasts, where they can purchase a ticket for $10 pre-sale at participating establishments until Fri., Feb. 25th at 4 PM.

The Winterfest Express will run during the event, making it easy for patrons to walk to competing restaurants, sample the wings, and vote for their favorite.

Join everyone at Shaughnessy's AND Eleven Waters as they compete with many other downtown bars and restaurants for the annual Winterfest Bloody Mary Mix-off! All Winterfest events are 12 PM to 4 PM, and the Wing Walk extends until 5 PM.

For those who want to purchase tickets in advance, you can do so for $10 at participating places listed below until Friday evening before each event.

Day of tickets will be sold at the Marriott Syracuse Downtown, Onondaga Street entrance from 11 AM to 3 PM for $15.

Participating establishments include Clinton Street Pub, Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, Eleven Waters, Maxwells, Saltine Warrior Sports Pub, and Shaughnessy's Irish Pub.

Each establishment will serve unique wing flavors, allowing you to try something new and vote for your favorite.

Experience the best wings in Syracuse at this year's Winterfest Wing Walk. Taste the creativity and passion of local chefs and vote for your favorite.

Take advantage of this delicious event - purchase your tickets in advance, save $5 and enjoy finger-licking good wings!