Get Pampered and Shop Local: Inspire at the Grainery's Sip & Shop Event is a Night You Won't Want to Miss!

Photo by Valeria Boltneva

Ladies and gentlemen, are you in need of some pampering and relaxation? Look no further than Inspire at the Grainery, a salon and day spa located in Syracuse, New York.

This local contemporary business offers a wide range of indulging services for both men and women, including hair services, manicures, facials, and lash extensions.

But that's not all. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM, Inspire at the Grainery is hosting a Sip & Shop event featuring some of the best local businesses and vendors in the area.

Enjoy delicious charcuterie from Savor it Charcuterie, wine tastings from Scout & Cellar, and unique permanent bracelets from The Square Marble. There will also be boards and crafts by Eli, fashionable clothing from Jet Black Boutique, and wellness products from Captivate Wellness.

But the show's real star is the salon and spa's diverse range of services. There's something for everyone, from waxing and hair removal to Viora phototherapy.

The salon's owner and esthetician, Claudia Kosty, has only been in the industry for a few years, but her passion for making people feel their best shines through in her work.

She is certified in multiple techniques, including lash lifts, dermaplaning, Xtreme Lashes, chemical peels, and microdermabrasion. She's also a Dermalogica Expert and Viora-trained and certified.

Take advantage of this opportunity to indulge in self-care and shop from some of the best local vendors in the area. Mark your calendars for Thursday, February 2, 2023, from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM, and join them at Inspire at the Grainery for an evening of relaxation and fun.

For more information on this upcoming event, contact them by visiting their website.