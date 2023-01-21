Get Your Outdoor Fix at the 2023 New York Sportsman's Expo - Where Hunters, Fishermen and Adventure Seekers Unite!

Photo by Pixabay

Attention all outdoor enthusiasts! Are you a hunter or fisherman, or love the great outdoors? Then mark your calendars for the upcoming 2023 New York Sportsman's Expo at the New York State Fairgrounds.

This three-day event, from January 27th to January 29th, will showcase the latest in outdoor products, travel, and entertainment for everyone who loves the outdoors.

The expo's team of experts has years of experience producing similar events and guarantees that this expo will be one you will want to experience.

Located at the Exposition Center, the New York Sportsman's Expo is Syracuse's and Central New York's premier sportsman's expo. You'll have the opportunity to see and try out the latest gear, learn from experts in the field, and even plan your next outdoor adventure.

You'll be able to find everything you need for your next hunting or fishing trip, from the latest firearms and bows to new fishing tackle and gear.

Admission to the expo is affordable for all, with adults (ages 13 to 64) paying only $12, seniors, military personnel, police, firefighters, and children (ages 6-12) paying just $10, and children six and under get in for free. Additionally, military and first responders will receive discounts with ID. These prices make it an event that everyone can enjoy, regardless of age or budget.

In addition to the vendors and displays, the expo will also feature workshops on various outdoor-related topics, such as hunting and fishing techniques, outdoor photography, and wilderness survival.

Whether you're a seasoned pro or just getting started, there will be something for everyone at the New York Sportsman's Expo.

Take advantage of this incredible opportunity to explore the latest outdoor products and plan your next adventure. Visit their website for more information and to purchase your tickets today.

Please note that a valid ID for police, firefighters, and military personnel is required to receive the discount. Discounted tickets can only be purchased at the door and are not available online. Partial refunds will not be given for online tickets that have already been purchased.

So, if you are an outdoor enthusiast looking for something fun in January, the New York Sportsman's Expo is the event for you. With a wide variety of products, entertainment, and expert advice, you'll find something that interests you. So, mark your calendar, and we'll see you at the expo!