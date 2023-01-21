Raise a Glass and Your IQ: Trivia Night at Stout Beard Brewing Co.

Craft beer at its finest. Photo by Stout Beard Brewing Company

Are you looking for a fun and exciting way to spend your Wednesday nights? Look no further than the Stout Beard Brewing Company!

The brewery hosts trivia night every Wednesday at 7 PM in partnership with Syracuse Trivia Company. It's free to play, and you can enjoy craft beers while competing with friends.

Stout Beard Brewing Company is a local farm-style brewery that specializes in the complex and varied stout style of ale.

Their tap list includes a variety of stouts, porters, IPAs, and even a pickle beer. They have various options, whether you like dark or light beer.

According to locals, popular beers include Edson Chocolate Peanut Butter Porter, Ed G. Coffee Stout, and Phil Irish Stout.

Besides the delicious beers, they also offer curbside pickup. The brew's taproom is open from 5 PM to 10 PM from Wednesday to Saturday, so you can come in and enjoy a pint or two with friends.

Stout Beard Brewing has designed t-shirts and other items for sale at their Liverpool location.

Check out their merch! Photo by Stout Beard Brewing Company

The taproom has a great vibe, as shown by its Google review score of 4.6. One top customer stated, "The new location is cool. More relaxed and has a great vibe. The place was busy, but the sound level was low enough to hold a conversation, much better than some of the other very open breweries in CNY."

Another satisfied customer said, "They have some good stouts for sure—cool brewery with an awesome ambiance. The staff is always friendly. I recommend this place to everyone."

So come down to Stout Beard Brewing Company located at 715 Old Liverpool Rd STE B1, Liverpool, NY 13088. Join in on the trivia fun this Wednesday, January 25th, at 7 PM.

You'll have a great time and enjoy delicious craft beers in a relaxed atmosphere. Want more information? You can contact the company by phone at (315) 399-3016.