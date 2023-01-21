Release Date Announced: Apple Unveils HomePod 2nd Generation

Interior of the Apple Homepod 2nd Generation. Photo by Apple.com

Apple has unveiled the next version of its smart speaker, the HomePod. The new device boasts advanced computational audio, immersive Spatial Audio tracks support, and Siri intelligence. It also offers new ways to manage everyday tasks and control the smart home, such as creating intelligent home automation using Siri, getting notified of smoke or carbon monoxide alarms, and checking the temperature and humidity in a room.

The updated HomePod can now be ordered online and through the Apple Store app and will be available in stores starting on Friday, February 3rd. According to Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, the new HomePod offers "rich, deep bass, natural mid-range, and clear, detailed highs" thanks to the company's audio expertise.

The HomePod features a refined design with a seamless, acoustically transparent mesh fabric and a backlit touch surface that illuminates from edge to edge. The device is available in white and a new color called "midnight," made with 100% recycled mesh fabric, with a color-matched woven power cable.

The HomePod offers incredible audio quality, rich, deep bass, and stunning high frequencies. The device has a custom-engineered high-excursion woofer, a powerful motor that drives a remarkable 20mm diaphragm, a built-in bass-EQ mic, and a beamforming array of five tweeters around the base, all working together to achieve a powerful acoustic experience. Room sensing technology also allows the device to recognize sound reflections from nearby surfaces and adapt sound in real time.

The HomePod also offers a range of other features, such as listening to a catalog of over 100 million songs with Apple Music, Spatial Audio with a single HomePod or as a stereo pair, and even creating a captivating home theater experience with Apple TV 4K. Users can also use multiroom audio with AirPlay and create a stereo pair with two HomePod speakers in the same space. Overall, the new HomePod offers an elevated experience for its users with powerful acoustics and advanced technology.