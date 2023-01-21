Combating Gang Violence in Syracuse: A Community Effort

Unfired but deadly, these bullets are a chilling reminder of the potential for violence in our communities. Photo by Carlos Andrés Ruiz Palacio

The tragic death of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz has brought attention to the ongoing issue of gang violence in the city. Brexialee, a good student and president of her sixth-grade class, was shot and killed while headed to her grandmother's house to buy a gallon of milk. The incident occurred on the day the nation honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., near a street and across from a school named after him.

Bishop Dr. H. Bernard Alex, a Victory Temple Fellowship Church pastor, has expressed his disappointment with the persistent problem of gang violence in Syracuse. He stated, "I'm tired of it. When will it end?" He views the convergence of the location of the incident, near a street and across from a school named after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., on the day the nation honors him, as a sign to take action.

As part of the efforts to combat gang violence in Syracuse, a community initiative called "Taking Back the Block" has been implemented. This initiative encourages residents to take a proactive approach by reporting any suspicious activity in their neighborhoods. According to Bishop Dr. H. Bernard Alex, "If I notice people coming and going, or if I see something suspicious happening, I am going to speak up. It takes courage, but that is what it will take, starting with one person and then the next."

In response to the tragic death of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, a volunteer from the organization OG's Against Violence stood on the corner of the community to watch over the area and offer support to Brexialee's family. The volunteer, Tyrone Mulligan, said, "We aim to increase consciousness in the local area that there is a need to break the cycle of violence."

Alex believes it will take a collective effort from the entire community to combat gang violence in Syracuse. "It's on all of us," he said. The community is mourning the loss of a young life and is determined to take action to prevent similar tragedies in the future.