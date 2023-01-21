Newly Open: Loretto Health & Rehabilitation's New Montessori-Based Memory Care Unit

Photo by Petra Österreich

Loretto Health & Rehabilitation has recently opened a new, secured Memory Special Care Unit (MSCU) to serve better the needs of those living with advanced stages of memory loss.

The MSCU follows the mission of Loretto to provide comfort, autonomy, and security for individuals with Alzheimer's and other dementing illnesses as they navigate the challenges of their late-life stages.

One of the critical features of the MSCU is the incorporation of Montessori-based approaches in activities to help stimulate preserved memory and cognitive skills.

Some features include adapted yoga, reading groups, mind stretchers, creative writing, word games, musical memories, sing-along, pet visits, and self-expression through art.

The goal for each resident is to participate in activities that are meaningful to them, allowing them to feel useful, apply life skills, and enhance cognitive stimulation and physical activity.

The MSCU also boasts highly trained and certified staff with access to current educational tools and cutting-edge technology to advance their care practices continually. To cater to the needs of individuals in the advanced stages of dementia, the MSCU has incorporated the latest technology, such as the usage of robotic animals, Pearl Memory Care Babies, a digital platform called It's Never Too Late (IN2L), virtual reality interaction, sensory stimulation, and music and recreation therapy.

The MSCU has been designed to provide a homely environment with individualized features such as personalized front doors, color-coded hallways for easy navigation, soft lighting, familiar scenes on murals, inviting artwork, open spaces to provide a sense of freedom while ensuring safety, a music enhancement room, garden benches, specialized recliners, and chairs.

Loretto Health & Rehabilitation has been serving those in need of memory care since 1992, when they opened one of the region's first communities dedicated to this purpose.

With over 25 years of experience in providing memory care, Loretto Health & Rehabilitation now offers communities for all levels of memory loss state-of-the-art facilities, stimulating environments, and comprehensive staff training to ensure that the resident's quality of life is enhanced and families can make the most of their time together.

If you or a family member are searching for memory care, Loretto Health & Rehabilitation welcomes you to contact them for more information about their new Memory Special Care Unit (MSCU). With a Montessori-based approach, advanced technology, highly trained staff, and personalized activities, the MSCU is revolutionizing how memory care is provided.

Contact Loretto Health & Rehabilitation at 315-413-3400 or visit their website for more information on scheduling a tour of the facility and learning more about the program.