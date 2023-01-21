Meditation: Unlock The Power of Your Gut For Better Health

A Buddhist monk meditates on the edge of a mountain. Photo by World's Direction/Flickr

Celebrities such as Lena Dunham, Cher, Paul McCartney, and Lady Gaga often use meditation to promote focus and calmness. Researchers have found that practicing meditation for an extended time can impact the human gut by boosting the immune system and reducing the risk of mental health problems such as anxiety, depression, and heart disease.

A recent study involving a small group of Buddhist monks has discovered that deep meditation can positively impact the gut microbiome and decrease the likelihood of physical and mental illnesses. The study's results were published in General Psychiatry by the British Medical Journal.

Scientists from the Shanghai Mental Health Centre at the Shanghai Jiao Tong University conducted research that examined the stool and blood samples of the Tibetan Buddhist monks from three temples and compared them to the samples of 19 secular inhabitants from nearby locations. The monks in the study had a daily meditation routine of at least two hours for a period ranging from three to 30 years.

The researchers applied an advanced analytical technique to predict which chemical processes the microbes might influence. The study results suggested that several pathways that protect against inflammation, as well as metabolism, were improved in the monks who were practicing meditation. The findings also indicate meditation may reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

The scientists involved in the study warned that the methodology used was observational and the sample size was limited, consisting of only male participants living at high altitudes, which makes it challenging to make concrete generalizations. Nevertheless, based on the research results, the scientists stated that meditation's potential to prevent or treat mental and physical illnesses is worth investigating further.

"The study suggests that prolonged and intense meditation may positively impact gut microbiota, allowing the body to maintain a state of optimal health.," the team concluded. They added that the potential health implications could only be inferred from previously published research.