Flipping Out: Gen Z Goes Retro for a Tech Break

Why flip phones are making a comeback and what it means for our connected world

Woman talking on the phone at Washington Convention Center. Photo by Ben Schumin

In a digital age where being constantly connected is the norm, Generation Z is bucking the trend by turning to a technology of the past — flip phones — in search of a simpler and more independent lifestyle. As smartphones and social media continue to dominate our daily lives, Generation Z is opting for a blast from the past, turning to flip phones to disconnect from the constant distractions and find a sense of nostalgia and simplicity.

Generation Z, born between 1997 and 2012, is known for being the first generation to grow up with smartphones and social media. However, in recent years, there has been a trend among this generation of returning to older technology, specifically flip phones. This trend is due to the desire to disconnect from the constant distractions of smartphones and social media.

Flip phones, popular in the 2000s, have become a symbol of nostalgia for Generation Z. These devices are seen as a simpler time when people weren’t constantly checking their phones and social media. The small, lightweight devices have returned, with many young people unboxing them and bedazzling their cases.

This trend is not limited to using flip phones but includes other older technology. For example, many young people have been buying and using film cameras to take pictures. The film camera trend has been rising recently, as many people are looking for a more authentic and personal way to capture memories.

The nostalgia for older technology is not just limited to physical devices but also includes software. Many young people have been downloading apps that mimic the look and feel of old-school camera effects and social media apps that mimic the layout of older platforms.

It’s not just about nostalgia but also about disconnecting from the constant distractions of smartphones and social media. Many young people feel overwhelmed and stressed by the regular notifications and the pressure to connect constantly. Flip phones and other older technology offer a way to disconnect and break from constant distractions.

Generation Z is returning to older technology to disconnect from the constant distractions of smartphones and social media. They also are embracing the nostalgia and simplicity of these devices and using them as conversation starters. The trend is increasing as people seek a more authentic and personal way to capture memories and disconnect from the constant distractions of smartphones and social media.