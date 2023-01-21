ChatGPT: Revolutionary Writing Tool or Cheat Code For Students?

Jeremy Brower

Screenshot of ChatGPTPhoto byOpenAI

ChatGPT, the new artificial intelligence tool that can write remarkably cogent essays on any topic based on simple prompts, is sparking intense debates among educators about the nature and purpose of modern teaching methods. The tool, released for free public use by research firm OpenAI, raises concerns among some educators who foresee "a flood of cheating." In contrast, others envision an ample opportunity to improve how writing is taught.

Several school districts have blocked access to the AI tool ChatGPT, which can write essays on any topic based on simple prompts, raising concerns about the potential for cheating among students.

The tool, released for free public use in November by research firm OpenAI, has sparked a debate among educators about the nature and purpose of modern teaching methods.

As the conversation around ChatGPT continues, it will be essential to strike a balance between taking advantage of the tool's potential and addressing the concerns of cheating and inaccuracies. Some suggest requiring students to handwrite their essays, while others propose using the device in the classroom to explore the nature of "good" writing and create linguistic scaffolding for students to build on. The integration of AI tools in education is a subject that requires thorough examination. As with any new technology, it is vital for educators to teach students about the tool, how to use it ethically, and what it will mean for their writing process.

It is important to note that while ChatGPT may provide an efficient way to write essays, it is not a replacement for the creativity and critical thinking skills essential for good writing. Therefore, it should support, not replace, the teaching and learning process.

"It's a mistake to be relying on it for anything important right now," tweeted Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI.

While some educators are concerned about the potential for cheating, others see the tool as a way to modernize the teaching of writing. However, it's important to note that the script produced by ChatGPT is formulaic, and the content often needs to be more accurate. It doesn't include citations or sources, and it's programmed to exclude anything that happened after 2021.

As with any new technology, it's crucial for educators to teach students about the tool, how to use it ethically, and what it will mean for their writing process. As the conversation around ChatGPT continues, it will be essential to strike a balance between taking advantage of the tool's potential and addressing the concerns of cheating and inaccuracies.

