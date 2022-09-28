Central Arizona Vaqueros men's basketball team eyes ACCAC ascendance as new season nears

Image from Pixabay

By Jeremy Beren / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

(Coolidge, Ariz.) — Entering his eighth season as the head coach of the school's men's basketball program, Tramaine Aaron's main goal is putting out a product in which the Central Arizona College faithful can take pride.

"Our level has been fairly consistent, but obviously we always want to get better," Aaron told NewsBreak in a recent interview. "We had a good year last year, and we just want to build on that."

"A very hungry group"

Following a truncated 2020/21 season that saw Central Arizona win four of 13 games, Aaron helped guide the Vaqueros to a 17-13 win-loss record last season, which included an 11-5 mark on their home floor at the George Young Activity Center.

"We hit some valleys (between 2016 and 2018), but I think we're starting to climb up out of that coming into this season," Aaron said via phone.

Aaron described his team as a "very hungry group" with a "promising" trajectory, highlighted by players such as sophomore guard Prince Davies and sophomore forward Jonathan Rivera. Freshmen Chandler Burnett and Timothy Thompson have also stood out to Aaron so far, with the former said to have surprised the coaching staff with his athleticism.

Burnett and Thompson were recruited during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which brought unique challenges to collegiate sports. But Aaron explained how his staff took advantage of the new reality, specifically when it came time to acquire new players who may not have had the opportunity to travel and visit blue-blood NCAA programs.

"Recruits typically choose a school they can go out and see, but due to the pandemic, we were able to do a lot of stuff virtually. It's worked in our favor, compared to a school that has more resources," Aaron said. "Being able to spend more time with these kids once they were here worked in our favor. Typically, we'll have kids that are a little more transient, but they had to stay (in Arizona) because of the pandemic. That did a lot more for our player development and our academic achievement."

"We can't overlook anybody"

Aaron said he is delighted to have a team "with some size" as the 2022/23 season looms. The Vaqueros' 10-player roster has five student athletes who are 6'5'' or taller — including Davies, Rivera, and Thompson.

"It's finally good to be looking up to my players," Aaron said.

With a bigger, taller squad at his disposal, Aaron hopes Central Arizona can utilize its "mix of youth and experience" to mount a challenge in the competitive Arizona Community College Athletic Conference (ACCAC) and go farther than a season ago.

Central mustered an 11-9 record in the ACCAC last season, good for second-best in the conference. But the Vaqueros ended the season with eight defeats in their final 10 games, including a close postseason tournament loss to powerhouse Cochise College.

"It's a guard-dominated league," Aaron said of the ACCAC. "Every team has two or three really good guards that can hurt you in a lot of different ways. The top teams in our league have a toughness about them ... Cochise and (Arizona Western) are teams the league has trouble with (and) all of the Maricopa schools are scrappy and hard-nosed. We can't overlook anybody."

Ultimately, Aaron hopes his team's efforts to take the next step will capture the Coolidge community's attention and interest.

"We just want to continue to bring a lot of energy and competitiveness," he said. "We're a good group, and we're fun to watch."

The Vaqueros have a slate of four exhibition games beginning Oct. 1. The team's 2022/23 regular season begins Nov. 3 against the Odessa College Wranglers at a tournament in Twin Falls, Idaho. For more information about the men's basketball team and Central Arizona's other athletic programs, visit their website.