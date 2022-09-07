Arizona State Representative tells NewsBreak that Eyman prison tour was a sanitized "set-up"

Jeremy Beren

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15IXxI_0hkHpQU000
Image from Pixabay

By Jeremy Beren / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

(Florence, Ariz.) — One state lawmaker who toured a state prison in Pinal County last week believes the five-hour walkthrough did not provide a clear picture of the conditions inside.

The Arizona Republic exposed security and staffing issues rife in the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation & Reentry (ADCRR) that prompted Reps. Melody Hernandez (D), Kelli Butler (D) and Mitzi Epstein (D) to tour the Browning and SMU1 units at Florence’s Eyman prison last Wednesday.

Prisoners with mental illnesses, and those deemed to require strict security, are held in these units.

"It's one thing to design a pathway through the prison for us to see everything we requested to see,” Hernandez told NewsBreak via phone. “It's another thing to have what seemed like people set up with their narratives ready to go.”

In a statement provided to NewsBreak following publication, the ADCRR did not directly address Hernandez's contention that the Eyman tour was sanitized, but a spokesperson thanked the lawmakers for the "opportunity to discuss the challenges our hardworking staff face each day."

“Thanks for the raise”

Arizona State Prison Complex - Eyman houses more than 5,800 prisoners, according to a Sept. 2 count. Opened in 1991, it is one of Arizona's 10 state prison facilities and one of two in the Pinal County seat of Florence.

Department of Corrections Director David Shinn, who led the tour, has overseen significant reductions to state prison staff since he started in the role three years ago. Eyman alone is short by an estimated 700 correctional officers.

During his tenure, Shinn has also defended the use of cheap prison labor as well as a privatized prison healthcare system that a U.S. District Judge later found unconstitutional.

Hernandez explained that her focus Wednesday centered on questioning Shinn and speaking to correctional officers posted in the units, which are further divided into "pods" that hold around 10 people.

When they entered, Hernandez said dozens of corrections officers quickly greeted and thanked the lawmakers for the additional funding Gov. Doug Ducey signed into law in January.

"A correctional officer would look at us and say, 'Thank you so much for the 20% pay raise,' and then keep walking," Hernandez said.

Hernandez said Shinn would point out a corrections officer and ask if they had anything to share with the lawmakers.

"These people were over the moon to meet us,” Hernandez said. “I'm sure their stories are true, but finding those officers in order for them to come and share those stories specifically with us ... You don't want to tell your director, 'No.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VmbOz_0hkHpQU000
An overhead view of ASPC-Eyman.Prison Insight/Flickr

"This is such a set-up"

Hernandez said she tried to peer into other pods or rooms in the vicinity of the tour's planned stops. In one instance, she looked into a room within Browning containing what looked like de-escalation equipment.

"I asked Director Shinn what was in there. He said it was equipment corrections officers may have to use to de-escalate violent situations,” Hernandez said. “They wouldn't let me see the room."

Hernandez did not see many guards around or incarcerated people out of their cells in the first Browning pod she visited. She did not see an infirmary, either, and was surprised to learn "ambulatory stations" around the sprawling complex take the place of a designated medical center.

In the first pod, Eyman’s behavioral health specialists introduced one man who was looking out through the bars of his cell.

"He said, 'Yes, I would love to tell you about how they helped treat my PTSD.' And I thought, 'Oh, my God,'" Hernandez said. "At that point, I thought 'This is such a set-up.'"

Hernandez said Shinn initially denied her attempt to see the pod next door as it was "not on the tour." But Shinn and corrections officers eventually relented. Hernandez said the director told her, "We have nothing to hide."

"This pod was a completely different story," she said. "There were incarcerated people walking around everywhere (and) there were a ton of corrections officers trying to keep them orderly ... It was loud, it was chaotic, it looked a lot messier than the other one."

When one inmate began screaming, Hernandez — who is also a paramedic — took the opportunity to see Eyman's de-escalation techniques for herself.

"They were trying to block my view," she said. "The corrections officers kept looking at me (after being allowed to observe). They kept trying really hard to calm the incarcerated person down, and they did. No other force was used."

Time for "the full picture"

After the walkthrough, Hernandez told Shinn that lawmakers "need to see the bad parts too" in order to fix conditions inside Arizona's prisons.

"I'm really encouraging Director Shinn and (the ADCRR) to give us the full picture so we know what we're up against," she said.

Hernandez said she is convinced Shinn wants to be an “equal partner” in shaping a comprehensive, treatment-based path for incarcerated people. But the representative thinks he needs to "define his vision in detail" to lay the groundwork for change at the legislative level.

"Incarcerated people are there to be rehabilitated,” she said. “I'm taking Director Shinn at his word when he says that's his goal."

When asked for comment on the future of treatment-based rehabilitation within state prisons, an ADCRR spokesperson said the department "look(s) forward to continued conversation surrounding innovation and expansion of our rehabilitative programs, additional treatment programs, and staffing."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Prisons# Pinal County# Local News# Arizona Legislature# Crime

Comments / 35

Published by

Jeremy is a freelance journalist covering health, energy, labor, and local politics. Reach him at jeremy.beren@newsbreak.com.

Phoenix, AZ
830 followers

More from Jeremy Beren

Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix woman's survival story key to Pinal's domestic violence awareness initiative

Pitcher (middle) with members of MOMnation AZ.Courtesy of Sara Pitcher. Warning: This story contains graphic depictions of domestic violence including sexual assault. (Florence, Ariz.) — The Phoenix woman whose story inspired the Pinal County Attorney's Office to launch its domestic abuse awareness program finally got some justice this week when the ex-husband who tried to kill her was sentenced to life in prison.

Read full story
Maricopa County, AZ

Abortion advocates and providers draw line between police violence and reproductive rights

(Phoenix) — The Maricopa County Attorney's Office is the largest prosecutorial office on the ballot nationwide in 2022. Two-thirds of Arizona's criminal traffic runs through Maricopa, which nearly five million Arizonans call home.

Read full story
13 comments
Pinal County, AZ

Local businesses, organizations invited to "Paint Pinal Purple" in October

(Florence, Ariz.) — Each year, the Pinal County Attorney's Office makes it a priority to step out into the community and hold what community liaison Latisha Joseph calls "awareness events." One of the events this year is designed to raise awareness and support for domestic violence victims, and the PCAO wants to involve as many of the county's businesses and organizations as possible.

Read full story
1 comments
Maricopa, AZ

"Coffee with Kent and the Chief" event makes latest stop in Maricopa

(Maricopa, Ariz.) —An opportunity to speak face-to-face with county attorney Kent Volkmer is coming to the Copper Sky Community Center this week. Volkmer, alongside Maricopa police chief James Hughes, will be available to meet with residents and answer their questions at a "Coffee with Kent and the Chief" event on Aug. 25.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Head coach Rick Schantz out at Phoenix Rising after five years

Rick Schantz and Phoenix Rising have mutually agreed to the coach's departure after several successful seasons.Nick Tirella. (Chandler, Ariz.) — The five-season partnership between United Soccer League Championship club Phoenix Rising Football Club and head coach Rick Schantz officially came to an end on Wednesday morning.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Free seminars offer estate planning tips to Pinal County residents

Pinal residents could find useful information about estate planning at free seminars in Eloy, Oracle, and Queen Creek.Image by Eddie K from Pixabay. (Eloy, Ariz.) — Alpha Omega Family Services president Gene Adams is on the road again, and he's bringing the organization's free Living Trust seminars to Pinal County this month.

Read full story
Queen Creek, AZ

New stretch of State Route 24 now open along Maricopa-Pinal County line

(Queen Creek, Ariz.) — Drivers commuting along the border between Maricopa and Pinal counties received welcome news on Thursday, as the Arizona Department of Transportation confirmed work to extend State Route 24 was complete.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Popular Utah-based coffee chain plans expansion into Pinal County

(Queen Creek, Ariz.) — A Utah coffeehouse chain is set to expand into Arizona, with three new stores on the horizon for the Phoenix metro area. Beans & Brews Coffeehouse already has one Arizona store, situated in Colorado City. But the company has recently confirmed its plan to openthree additional locations in Queen Creek and San Tan Valley.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Pinal County releases primary, municipal election results

(Florence, Ariz.) — The embattled Pinal County Elections Department on Wednesday announced it had completed tabulating and compiling the results from the Aug. 2 primary and municipal elections.

Read full story
1 comments
Pinal County, AZ

Pinal County election chaos: top official replaced as voting impeded, Trump-backed candidates roll to victory

(Florence, Ariz.) — Substantial changes are coming to Pinal County's Elections Department after ballot shortages affected this week's primary and municipal elections. The county announced on Thursday it had fired elections director David Frisk, who had previously come under fire for a programming error that affected more than 60,000 early ballots mailed to voters in several communities.

Read full story
7 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in Phoenix

(Phoenix) — Starbucks employees at the 7th Avenue and Roosevelt store in Phoenix voted overwhelmingly against unionizing on Wednesday amid a nationwide effort from employees of the coffee chain to unionize.

Read full story
9 comments
Pinal County, AZ

What Pinal voters need to know about Tuesday's primaries

Pinal County voters will head to the polls on Tuesday to make their choices in local and state races.Getty Images. (Florence, Ariz.) — The 2022 primary elections are nearly upon us. These elections, which preface the November midterms, will narrow the playing field in several contests around the state.

Read full story
Casa Grande, AZ

3 teens arrested in connection to early-morning Casa Grande shooting

A screenshot of the Casa Grande PD's mobile app.Casa Grande Police Department mobile app. (Casa Grande, AZ) — Three teens were arrested late last week in connection to the shooting death of a Casa Grande man who was gunned down on July 18.

Read full story
2 comments
Casa Grande, AZ

2 locals arrested in Casa Grande drive-by shooting

The black Nissan Sentra that detectives believe Beets drove.Courtesy of Casa Grande Police Department. (Casa Grande, Ariz.) — Casa Grande police on Monday arrested two local residents in connection with a July 19 shooting.

Read full story
1 comments
Tucson, AZ

"I just kept watching": Central Arizona Vaqueros pitcher reacts to being selected in MLB Draft

Drew Sommers delivering a pitch.Courtesy of Vaquero Sports. (Coolidge, AZ) — For many prospects, Major League Baseball's First-Year Player Draft is the culmination of a lifelong dream. It is the start of a new chapter in their lives as they prepare to embark on a professional career.

Read full story
2 comments
Casa Grande, AZ

Casa Grande Police open investigation into deadly early-morning shooting

Police suspect the grey-colored SUV in this grainy photograph is involved in some way with Monday's shooting.Courtesy of Casa Grande Police Department. (Casa Grande, Ariz.) — The Casa Grande Police Department announced in a statement on Monday that it is launching an investigation after a local man was killed near the intersection of French and Ocotillo Streets.

Read full story
Arizona State

Transparency in policing under fire as Gov. Ducey signs restrictive House bills into law

(Phoenix) — The Arizona State Legislature may now be adjourned following its late-night passage of a new budget last month, but bills from the now-concluded session have continued to make their way to Governor Doug Ducey's desk — and a pair in particular have created controversy and concern around holding law enforcement accountable.

Read full story
24 comments
Pinal County, AZ

"Do not wait on us": Pinal officials move to issue supplementary ballots after design errors discovered

(Florence, Ariz.) — After a confusing and concerning weekend, voters in seven municipalities within Arizona's third-largest county know now what the next steps will be for dealing with a substantial administrative error that affected over 60,000 early ballots.

Read full story
4 comments
Pinal County, AZ

Thousands of Pinal voters will receive new early ballots following an apparent administrative error

(Florence, Ariz.) — Seeing as primary elections are right around the corner, scores of Arizonans have already received their early ballots through the mail. But officials in Pinal County are sanctioning thousands of supplementary forms for residents in Casa Grande, Eloy, and other communities after errors were discovered on already-mailed ballots.

Read full story
12 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy