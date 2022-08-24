Local businesses, organizations invited to "Paint Pinal Purple" in October

Jeremy Beren

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rT9RU_0hTUaA3v00
Image from Pixabay

By Jeremy Beren / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

(Florence, Ariz.) — Each year, the Pinal County Attorney's Office makes it a priority to step out into the community and hold what community liaison Latisha Joseph calls "awareness events." One of the events this year is designed to raise awareness and support for domestic violence victims, and the PCAO wants to involve as many of the county's businesses and organizations as possible.

With the tagline "stop the violence — end the silence," the "Paint Pinal Purple" initiative will kick off at the county attorney's office in Florence on Oct. 3. Joseph told NewsBreak that passersby will notice something a bit different about the building's exterior.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44cXmk_0hTUaA3v00
Courtesy of Pinal County Attorney's Office

"Our office will be lit up purple, and (once we decided upon that) we decided to invite other organizations and businesses to paint their buildings purple, to have them bring awareness to their communities," she said via phone.

Arizona's high rate of domestic violence

According to the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual & Domestic Violence (ACESDV), at least 86 people died in domestic violence-related homicides in 2018. That total eventually surpassed 100 in 2020 and came down only slightly in 2021, with 94 reported. The organization says some of the data collected is incomplete due to ongoing investigations and unreported incidents.

On its website, the organization states that an Arizonan dies in a domestic violence incident every three days. The ACESDV counts adult and minor victims of abuse, including parents, siblings, and other targeted family members, as well as bystanders. Also counted in its reporting are domestic violence perpetrators who commit suicide or are killed by law enforcement following a completed or attempted homicide.

Nationwide, Arizona has the fifth-highest domestic violence rate in the United States. Statistics show that in Arizona, over 40 percent of women and 33 percent of men experience physical or sexual violence with their partner.

Walk & Family Day in Apache Junction

During the month of October, the Pinal County Attorney's Office will be co-sponsoring the Domestic Violence Awareness Walk & Family Day in Apache Junction, alongside local nonprofit Community Alliance Against Family Abuse (CAAFA).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49N6iX_0hTUaA3v00
Courtesy of Pinal County Attorney's Office

The walk will take place at Prospector Park on Saturday, Oct. 15. Interested families can either walk for free or register for $30 and receive a complimentary shirt with their registration.

Registration and kick-off begin at 7:00 a.m. and the walk begins an hour later. Between 9 a.m. and noon, families will have the opportunity to play games or learn more about supporting domestic violence victims at resource booths that will be set up around the park.

In order to join in on painting Pinal purple, Joseph said businesses and organizations must submit their pictures to the County Attorney's office no later than Oct. 31. A committee inside the office will then decide the top 10 winners, and these businesses and organizations will be recognized via social media.

County Attorney Kent Volkmer will give special recognition at a future Board of Supervisors meeting to the top-three winners, those deemed to have brought about the most significant awareness.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Local news# Pinal County# Domestic violence# Abuse# Events

Comments / 1

Published by

Jeremy is a freelance journalist covering health, energy, labor, and local politics. Reach him at jeremy.beren@newsbreak.com.

Phoenix, AZ
773 followers

More from Jeremy Beren

Maricopa, AZ

"Coffee with Kent and the Chief" event makes latest stop in Maricopa

(Maricopa, Ariz.) —An opportunity to speak face-to-face with county attorney Kent Volkmer is coming to the Copper Sky Community Center this week. Volkmer, alongside Maricopa police chief James Hughes, will be available to meet with residents and answer their questions at a "Coffee with Kent and the Chief" event on Aug. 25.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Head coach Rick Schantz out at Phoenix Rising after five years

Rick Schantz and Phoenix Rising have mutually agreed to the coach's departure after several successful seasons.Nick Tirella. (Chandler, Ariz.) — The five-season partnership between United Soccer League Championship club Phoenix Rising Football Club and head coach Rick Schantz officially came to an end on Wednesday morning.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Free seminars offer estate planning tips to Pinal County residents

Pinal residents could find useful information about estate planning at free seminars in Eloy, Oracle, and Queen Creek.Image by Eddie K from Pixabay. (Eloy, Ariz.) — Alpha Omega Family Services president Gene Adams is on the road again, and he's bringing the organization's free Living Trust seminars to Pinal County this month.

Read full story
Queen Creek, AZ

New stretch of State Route 24 now open along Maricopa-Pinal County line

(Queen Creek, Ariz.) — Drivers commuting along the border between Maricopa and Pinal counties received welcome news on Thursday, as the Arizona Department of Transportation confirmed work to extend State Route 24 was complete.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Popular Utah-based coffee chain plans expansion into Pinal County

(Queen Creek, Ariz.) — A Utah coffeehouse chain is set to expand into Arizona, with three new stores on the horizon for the Phoenix metro area. Beans & Brews Coffeehouse already has one Arizona store, situated in Colorado City. But the company has recently confirmed its plan to openthree additional locations in Queen Creek and San Tan Valley.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Pinal County releases primary, municipal election results

(Florence, Ariz.) — The embattled Pinal County Elections Department on Wednesday announced it had completed tabulating and compiling the results from the Aug. 2 primary and municipal elections.

Read full story
1 comments
Pinal County, AZ

Pinal County election chaos: top official replaced as voting impeded, Trump-backed candidates roll to victory

(Florence, Ariz.) — Substantial changes are coming to Pinal County's Elections Department after ballot shortages affected this week's primary and municipal elections. The county announced on Thursday it had fired elections director David Frisk, who had previously come under fire for a programming error that affected more than 60,000 early ballots mailed to voters in several communities.

Read full story
7 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in Phoenix

(Phoenix) — Starbucks employees at the 7th Avenue and Roosevelt store in Phoenix voted overwhelmingly against unionizing on Wednesday amid a nationwide effort from employees of the coffee chain to unionize.

Read full story
9 comments
Pinal County, AZ

What Pinal voters need to know about Tuesday's primaries

Pinal County voters will head to the polls on Tuesday to make their choices in local and state races.Getty Images. (Florence, Ariz.) — The 2022 primary elections are nearly upon us. These elections, which preface the November midterms, will narrow the playing field in several contests around the state.

Read full story
Casa Grande, AZ

3 teens arrested in connection to early-morning Casa Grande shooting

A screenshot of the Casa Grande PD's mobile app.Casa Grande Police Department mobile app. (Casa Grande, AZ) — Three teens were arrested late last week in connection to the shooting death of a Casa Grande man who was gunned down on July 18.

Read full story
2 comments
Casa Grande, AZ

2 locals arrested in Casa Grande drive-by shooting

The black Nissan Sentra that detectives believe Beets drove.Courtesy of Casa Grande Police Department. (Casa Grande, Ariz.) — Casa Grande police on Monday arrested two local residents in connection with a July 19 shooting.

Read full story
1 comments
Coolidge, AZ

"I just kept watching": Central Arizona Vaqueros pitcher reacts to being selected in MLB Draft

Drew Sommers delivering a pitch.Courtesy of Vaquero Sports. (Coolidge, AZ) — For many prospects, Major League Baseball's First-Year Player Draft is the culmination of a lifelong dream. It is the start of a new chapter in their lives as they prepare to embark on a professional career.

Read full story
2 comments
Casa Grande, AZ

Casa Grande Police open investigation into deadly early-morning shooting

Police suspect the grey-colored SUV in this grainy photograph is involved in some way with Monday's shooting.Courtesy of Casa Grande Police Department. (Casa Grande, Ariz.) — The Casa Grande Police Department announced in a statement on Monday that it is launching an investigation after a local man was killed near the intersection of French and Ocotillo Streets.

Read full story
Arizona State

Transparency in policing under fire as Gov. Ducey signs restrictive House bills into law

(Phoenix) — The Arizona State Legislature may now be adjourned following its late-night passage of a new budget last month, but bills from the now-concluded session have continued to make their way to Governor Doug Ducey's desk — and a pair in particular have created controversy and concern around holding law enforcement accountable.

Read full story
24 comments
Pinal County, AZ

"Do not wait on us": Pinal officials move to issue supplementary ballots after design errors discovered

(Florence, Ariz.) — After a confusing and concerning weekend, voters in seven municipalities within Arizona's third-largest county know now what the next steps will be for dealing with a substantial administrative error that affected over 60,000 early ballots.

Read full story
4 comments
Pinal County, AZ

Thousands of Pinal voters will receive new early ballots following an apparent administrative error

(Florence, Ariz.) — Seeing as primary elections are right around the corner, scores of Arizonans have already received their early ballots through the mail. But officials in Pinal County are sanctioning thousands of supplementary forms for residents in Casa Grande, Eloy, and other communities after errors were discovered on already-mailed ballots.

Read full story
12 comments
Tempe, AZ

Right-wing activist arrested in Tempe after macing abortion rights protesters

(Tempe, Ariz.) — One of Arizona's most prominent far-right provocateurs is facing disorderly conduct and assault charges stemming from an attack last weekend. Jennifer Harrison, who leads the anti-immigration group AZ Patriots, turned herself into Tempe Police on Thursday night after the department announced it was investigating footage that shows her macing abortion rights protesters — as officers looked on from across the street.

Read full story
27 comments
Tucson, AZ

"It's a huge victory": Tucson Starbucks store becomes city's first to join growing union

(Tucson, Ariz.) — A Starbucks store within shouting distance of the University of Arizona campus voted Wednesday to join Workers United, becoming the fifth Starbucks in Arizona to vote for union representation — and the first in the city of Tucson.

Read full story
20 comments
Arizona State

Abortion rights are under siege in Arizona, where advocates and allies trudge on through a precarious time

(Phoenix) — Fear and uncertainty remain prevalent in Arizona following the U.S. Supreme Court's choice to strike down the 49-year-old Roe v. Wade decision late last month, as the state's abortion providers paused their services shortly after the ruling was made public.

Read full story
33 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy