Pinal County releases primary, municipal election results

Jeremy Beren

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dDh2n_0hCOmf5f00
Louise McLaren/Flickr

By Jeremy Beren / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

(Florence, Ariz.) — The embattled Pinal County Elections Department on Wednesday announced it had completed tabulating and compiling the results from the Aug. 2 primary and municipal elections.

Pinal officials have been under scrutiny and endured widespread criticism for their handling of the 2022 primaries, beginning with a design error that affected more than 60,000 early voting mail-in ballots. The issues continued through election day, with more than 20 of the county's precincts running low on paper ballots or exhausting their supply entirely.

The problems saw a shakeup take place within the Elections Department. Director David Frisk was removed, and County Recorder Virginia Ross took his place. A statement released by the county last Friday claimed Ross "immediately" identified a technical issue that prevented more than 10,000 early ballots from being processed properly.

Primary results

Candidates that former president Donald Trump endorsed won Pinal County by several percentage points.

Venture capitalist Blake Masters, who has also received support from white supremacists, fended off challenges from millionaire Jim Lamon and Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich to clinch the Republican primary for the United States Senate. He will face sitting Democrat Mark Kelly in the November election after securing 43 percent of the vote in Pinal.

Former news anchor Kari Lake trailed wealthy businesswoman Karrin Taylor Robson for a time, but Lake eventually garnered 50.5 percent of the vote in Pinal on her way to winning the Republican gubernatorial primary. Democrat Katie Hobbs, the current Secretary of State, received nearly 71 percent of the vote in Pinal and will be Lake's challenger in November. Hobbs has had to fend off accusations of encouraging a toxic workplace, and the governor's race is being regarded as a toss-up.

U.S. Representative Tom O'Halleran, whose district encompasses Pinal County, did not face a challenger in the Democratic primary. In November, O'Halleran's Republican opponent in Congressional District 2 will be Trump-endorsed Eli Crane, a former Navy SEAL who took 40.6 percent of the vote in Pinal.

Crane won out in a crowded field that included State Representative Walt Blackman, as well as online message board administrator Ron Watkins — whom some believe is the titular "Q" of the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Municipal results in affected communities

The programming mistake that impacted thousands of early voters appeared on ballots mailed to seven communities: Casa Grande, Eloy, Maricopa, Mammoth, Superior, and the portions of Apache Junction and Queen Creek that are in Pinal County.

Voters in these municipalities were mailed supplemental ballots, after the original ballots either listed incorrect races or omitted the correct races entirely. They had the option to fill out and return the new ballot, or wait until election day to make their choices.

In Eloy, mayor Micah Powell (61.7%) defeated challenger Richard Horton (38.0%), while fellow incumbent Chip Wilson claimed 78% of the vote in the Apache Junction mayoral contest. Julia Wheatley (Queen Creek), Mila Besich (Superior), and Craig McFarland (Casa Grande) all ran unopposed in their mayoral races, with Wheatley winning for the first time.

Elsewhere, Matt Herman (23.3% of the vote) and former police officer Bob Huddleston (23.1%) received the most votes in the five-way race for Casa Grande City Council. In Maricopa, Rich Vitiello, Henry Wade, and Vice Mayor Vincent Manfredi garnered pluralities in their bids to remain on the City Council.

A tight race saw Dawn Oliphant secure the most votes in her bid to clinch another term on the Queen Creek Town Council. Newcomers Matt McWilliams and Bryan McClure, a local business owner, received the next-highest vote tallies as the Council prepares for turnover in 2023.

County officials estimate the total municipal turnout was just under 23 percent, with 26,295 ballots cast. At around 28 percent, voter turnout for the primaries was slightly higher according to the county's statistics, with 77,246 ballots cast.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Local news# Elections# Primaries# Voting# Politics

Comments / 1

Published by

Jeremy is a freelance journalist covering health, energy, labor, and local politics. Reach him at jeremy.beren@newsbreak.com.

Phoenix, AZ
767 followers

More from Jeremy Beren

Pinal County, AZ

Pinal County election chaos: top official replaced as voting impeded, Trump-backed candidates roll to victory

(Florence, Ariz.) — Substantial changes are coming to Pinal County's Elections Department after ballot shortages affected this week's primary and municipal elections. The county announced on Thursday it had fired elections director David Frisk, who had previously come under fire for a programming error that affected more than 60,000 early ballots mailed to voters in several communities.

Read full story
7 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in Phoenix

(Phoenix) — Starbucks employees at the 7th Avenue and Roosevelt store in Phoenix voted overwhelmingly against unionizing on Wednesday amid a nationwide effort from employees of the coffee chain to unionize.

Read full story
9 comments
Pinal County, AZ

What Pinal voters need to know about Tuesday's primaries

Pinal County voters will head to the polls on Tuesday to make their choices in local and state races.Getty Images. (Florence, Ariz.) — The 2022 primary elections are nearly upon us. These elections, which preface the November midterms, will narrow the playing field in several contests around the state.

Read full story
Casa Grande, AZ

2 locals arrested in Casa Grande drive-by shooting

The black Nissan Sentra that detectives believe Beets drove.Courtesy of Casa Grande Police Department. (Casa Grande, Ariz.) — Casa Grande police on Monday arrested two local residents in connection with a July 19 shooting.

Read full story
1 comments
Casa Grande, AZ

Casa Grande Police open investigation into deadly early-morning shooting

Police suspect the grey-colored SUV in this grainy photograph is involved in some way with Monday's shooting.Courtesy of Casa Grande Police Department. (Casa Grande, Ariz.) — The Casa Grande Police Department announced in a statement on Monday that it is launching an investigation after a local man was killed near the intersection of French and Ocotillo Streets.

Read full story
Arizona State

Transparency in policing under fire as Gov. Ducey signs restrictive House bills into law

(Phoenix) — The Arizona State Legislature may now be adjourned following its late-night passage of a new budget last month, but bills from the now-concluded session have continued to make their way to Governor Doug Ducey's desk — and a pair in particular have created controversy and concern around holding law enforcement accountable.

Read full story
24 comments
Pinal County, AZ

Thousands of Pinal voters will receive new early ballots following an apparent administrative error

(Florence, Ariz.) — Seeing as primary elections are right around the corner, scores of Arizonans have already received their early ballots through the mail. But officials in Pinal County are sanctioning thousands of supplementary forms for residents in Casa Grande, Eloy, and other communities after errors were discovered on already-mailed ballots.

Read full story
12 comments
Tempe, AZ

Right-wing activist arrested in Tempe after macing abortion rights protesters

(Tempe, Ariz.) — One of Arizona's most prominent far-right provocateurs is facing disorderly conduct and assault charges stemming from an attack last weekend. Jennifer Harrison, who leads the anti-immigration group AZ Patriots, turned herself into Tempe Police on Thursday night after the department announced it was investigating footage that shows her macing abortion rights protesters — as officers looked on from across the street.

Read full story
26 comments
Tucson, AZ

"It's a huge victory": Tucson Starbucks store becomes city's first to join growing union

(Tucson, Ariz.) — A Starbucks store within shouting distance of the University of Arizona campus voted Wednesday to join Workers United, becoming the fifth Starbucks in Arizona to vote for union representation — and the first in the city of Tucson.

Read full story
20 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Abortion rights are under siege in Arizona, where advocates and allies trudge on through a precarious time

(Phoenix) — Fear and uncertainty remain prevalent in Arizona following the U.S. Supreme Court's choice to strike down the 49-year-old Roe v. Wade decision late last month, as the state's abortion providers paused their services shortly after the ruling was made public.

Read full story
33 comments
Eloy, AZ

Road work: Grant-funded improvements begin on state Route 87 between Coolidge and Eloy

Courtesy of Pinal County Communications and Marketing. (Coolidge, Ariz.) — In a Tuesday morning ceremony, Pinal County Supervisors celebrated the start of infrastructure improvements that will be made along a stretch of Arizona State Route 87 passing through Coolidge and Eloy — two cities that roughly 28,000 Arizonans call home.

Read full story
Casa Grande, AZ

Casa Grande teen pleads guilty in March drive-by shooting

The Pinal County Superior Courthouse in Florence.Hugh Presnal/Flickr. (Florence, Ariz.) — A 17-year-old from Casa Grande pleaded guilty on Monday to a drive-by shooting that endangered three people.

Read full story
4 comments
Arizona State

Arizona Legislature avoids potential shutdown, passes new budget with education and infrastructure investments

(Phoenix) — As the sun rose over the Valley on Thursday morning, lawmakers at the Arizona State Capitol were putting the finishing touches on a new budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

Read full story
2 comments
Arizona State

New, two-story Caesars Sportsbook opens across from Arizona Diamondbacks' Chase Field

(Phoenix) — A little over a year after Governor Doug Ducey signed legislation that legalized sports betting in Arizona, the Diamondbacks and Caesars Entertainment Inc. opened up a brand-new, 22,300 square-foot sportsbook on Tuesday morning.

Read full story
Casa Grande, AZ

Mesa teenager faces homicide charges as new details surface about April shooting in Casa Grande

Terrance Santistevan's booking photograph.Courtesy of Pinal County Sheriff's Office. (Casa Grande, Ariz.) — A slate of further details has emerged as 18-year-old Terrance Santistevan prepares to stand trial for a late-April double homicide.

Read full story
19 comments
Pinal County, AZ

"It's frankly a stupid policy": Truckers' association aggravated as ADOT implements restrictions on I-10 in Pinal County

(Casa Grande, Ariz.) — There is one particular stretch of Interstate 10 that Arizona Trucking Association president and CEO Tony Bradley says is "by far" the busiest stretch his organization's members use.

Read full story
39 comments
Phoenix, AZ

"Hot labor summer" rolls into Phoenix as workers demonstrate solidarity with Amazon Labor Union

(Phoenix) — Amazon Labor Union president Chris Smalls made himself heard, loud and clear, at the 2600 Tower's locked back entrance. "We've got to walk out of these buildings. We shouldn't be working in 100-plus degrees — that's ridiculous. We've got to get (Amazon) workers to that point where they're militant enough to say 'we're not going to work until they get some proper AC in this building,'" Smalls said. "We're going to get involved. That's why we came here today. We want to make sure that we are connected with the community ... we're not stopping. This is just the beginning."

Read full story
14 comments
Pinal County, AZ

SRP denied again as Corporation Commissioners reject Pinal County gas plant expansion for second time

(Phoenix) — Arizona Corporation Commissioners on Monday voted, for a second time, to reject the Salt River Project's request to expand its fossil fuel-burning Coolidge Generating Station.

Read full story
1 comments
Pinal County, AZ

National environmental organization sues SRP over alleged public records violations

Randolph residents and activists protest SRP's Coolidge plant expansion proposal outside ACC headquarters on April 12.Jeremy Beren/NewsBreak. (Coolidge, Ariz.) — The oldest grassroots environmental organization in the United States has filed a lawsuit against the Salt River Project, alleging the Tempe-based utilities company has repeatedly violated Arizona's Public Records Act.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy