Casa Grande Police open investigation into deadly early-morning shooting

Police suspect the grey-colored SUV in this grainy photograph is involved in some way with Monday's shooting. Courtesy of Casa Grande Police Department

By Jeremy Beren / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

(Casa Grande, Ariz.) — The Casa Grande Police Department announced in a statement on Monday that it is launching an investigation after a local man was killed near the intersection of French and Ocotillo Streets.

Casa Grande Police says it arrived on-scene at 5:21 a.m. Monday morning, responding to a call of shots fired around the intersection. Arriving officers are said to have encountered a wounded male, later identified as Benjamin Harmer, wounded and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The media release explains that arriving officers administered first aid, but Harmer, 35, died at the scene.

Initially, Casa Grande police sought a gold-colored SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Suburban or a Tahoe, claiming the vehicle has some connection with the suspect. Police say the vehicle was last spotted departing the crime scene, heading west.

On Tuesday, the CGPD amended its description of the vehicle. Officers are looking now for a "grey or primer" late-1990s to early-2000s model year Chevrolet Tahoe. Police also say the driver-side door guard is missing on the rear door. Further vehicle details include chrome tubular nerf bars and newer, aftermarket rims on the wheels.

Officers do not yet have a description of the suspect. A cause or motive for the shooting has not been established either, as of Tuesday morning. Ballistics details, such as the firearm make and bullet casings, are pending.

The overall violent crime rate in Casa Grande remains higher than the state average, but the murder rate is relatively low. NeighborhoodScout data shows one murder for every 1,000 residents in the area, a rate of 0.02 per thousand.

Both CGPD statements encourage the public to call (520) 421-8711 and ask for extension 6562 with any relevant information about the shooting.