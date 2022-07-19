Transparency in policing under fire as Gov. Ducey signs restrictive House bills into law

Rep. John Kavanagh speaking with attendees at a rally hosted by EZAZ at Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza at the Arizona State Capitol. Gage Skidmore/Flickr

By Jeremy Beren / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

(Phoenix) — The Arizona State Legislature may now be adjourned following its late-night passage of a new budget last month, but bills from the now-concluded session have continued to make their way to Governor Doug Ducey's desk — and a pair in particular have created controversy and concern around holding law enforcement accountable.

On July 6, Ducey signed House Bill 2319 into law, followed by House Bill 2721 last Wednesday. The two bills have drawn considerable online scrutiny in recent days, with some analysts positing that Arizona will now serve as a bellwether for future legislation designed to enhance an authoritarian national police state.

HB2319, which passed the Arizona House of Representatives on a 31-27 party-line vote, has garnered significant attention since its mid-June resurrection. It threatens to levy a class three misdemeanor against anyone who comes within eight feet of law enforcement and films them in the line of duty — with no clear distinction made in the event of an officer encroaching on a civilian's space as opposed to a civilian getting in a cop's way. The original distance was 15 feet, and an earlier version of the bill required a verbal warning to be issued first.

In Arizona, a class three misdemeanor corresponds with 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.

Attorneys in legislative council had warned months before the unpopular bill hit Gov. Ducey's desk that restricting the filming of law enforcement would skirt the United States Constitution. Nonetheless, the measure made it through the House despite drawing opposition from the American Civil Liberties Union and the Republican Liberty Caucus, and Ducey signed it.

"It should raise some questions when you have the Rules Committee attorney telling you something is unconstitutional and it passes anyway," State Senate Minority Leader Rebecca Rios told NewsBreak via phone.

Governor Doug Ducey speaking with attendees at the 2022 Southern Arizona State of the State Address at the El Conquistador Tucson. Gage Skidmore/Flickr

HB2721, which survived the state House via a 31-28 party-line vote in February, places new restrictions on police investigations. It requires any body or oversight committee looking into police activity to have two-thirds police membership — and further, a majority vote to begin any official examination into police misconduct.

This law is especially pertinent to the Phoenix Police Department, which has been subject to a Department of Justice investigation since last August and recently saw its officers become the state's best-paid.

"The police don't want (oversight boards), but it's something that's healthy for our society," constitutional attorney Dan Barr told NewsBreak via phone. "If cities like Phoenix and Tucson and others want to have city police review boards, they should have them. States should simply butt out of it."

John Kavanagh, a former Arizona State Senator and a longtime cop, sponsored both bills. Kavanagh now represents Legislative District 23 (Fountain Hills) in the state House, and he also teaches part-time at Scottsdale Community College. His legislative goal was to curtail the activities of "cop chaser" groups that supposedly harass officers.

"(House Bill 2319) promotes everybody's safety yet still allows people to reasonably videotape police activity as is their right," Kavanagh said after the measure received Gov. Ducey's signature.

But Barr has dismissed the new recording law, which goes into effect in September, as one of many initiatives with little real-world application that Kavanagh has "dreamed up over the years."

"What's unquestionably going to happen is activity that is protected by the First Amendment (will be) punished, even when a person taking a video is not interfering with police," Barr explained.

Ironically, the recording prohibition bill did not receive official support from any police group, which Sen. Rios saw as significant. The Senate's top Democrat said it called into question why the bill (now law) exists at all.

"If this was an issue or concern that rose to the level where we needed a law changed, law enforcement has a lot of paid lobbyists. They know how to work the system," Rios said. "They would have at a minimum, signed on in support. Yet, none of them did."

Representative Melody Hernandez, the ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, voted against both bills in search of fairer alternatives. She reiterated to NewsBreak that the law enforcement recording restriction is unconstitutional, and it will be challenged in the courts.

"The laws are meant to be neutral, but what ends up happening, with our criminal justice system, is we run into a problem with the application of those laws," Rep. Hernandez, whose legislative district covers the city of Tempe, told NewsBreak via phone. "(Laws like this) tend to affect communities of color the most, people who are trapped in cycles of poverty the most, and that tends to be Black and Brown communities.

"Rep. Kavanagh has even stated that, in regards to the people taking these recordings, it has to do with who they are, which goes with my main concern about the application of the laws," Hernandez said. "They're not applied justly in any way, shape, or form."

Like other jurisdictions nationwide, Arizona already has a law on the books that curbs public infringement on official police work. But according to Barr, the new recording law is flawed fundamentally.

For one, as Rep. Kavanagh himself admitted, it does not ban audio recording from within eight feet of police — just the video. And even then, a ruling from a federal appeals court in Denver last week stated explicitly that the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution preserves the public's right to film police, as a measure of accountability.

Videos recorded at the scene, from the 1992 Los Angeles riots to Black Lives Matter gatherings in 2019 and 2020, were key to establishing police misconduct and acquitting defendants. Phoenix Police and members of the Maricopa County Attorney's Office may even have been able to secure convictions against protesters falsely labeled as gang members in 2020 had video footage not interceded.

"What (this law) is meant to do is discourage people from taking video of officers in the field, especially when they're close up," Barr said.

Barr also predicts the inevitable legal challenges to HB2319 will be expensive but successful. Meanwhile, Rep. Hernandez plans to stay in touch with the ACLU's Arizona branch, along with other groups pursing legal action, as the case inevitably moves through the court system.

However, some uncertainty now exists as to exactly how Phoenix's own police review board will proceed after Ducey applied his signature to HB2721.

"I don't know why the legislature comes in and wants to tie the city's hands behind its back (in terms of) how it investigates and reviews its own police force," Barr said. "Oversight of what police do, how they do it, how efficiently they do it, and whether what the police are doing is meeting the constitutional standards is all incredibly important. That's why transparency and openness are important as well."

Hernandez explained that voices in her community see a system that rewards and protects problematic officers. A police oversight board that is in essence civilian in name only will further erode trust as more lives are lost in police shootings — and more people are incarcerated in Arizona's public and private prisons.

"It's my belief that no competent or professional law enforcement agency should be afraid of this," Rep. Hernandez said. "The key to restoring trust in the communities you're sworn to protect is having civilian oversight like this — that it's objective, and that it includes multiple perspectives, not just of law enforcement."

The saga encompassing HB2319 and HB2721 has been frustrating for Rios, who lamented her Republican colleagues' proclivity for deliberating and passing unconstitutional legislation.

"It's terrible that we pass all these laws knowing that's the direction they're headed in, and we don't seem to (care). We let whoever's going to be out there challenging them pony up the money to do it," she said. "That's not how government should operate."