Thousands of Pinal voters will receive new early ballots following an apparent administrative error

Jeremy Beren

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O2EVN_0gbvGya100
Sean Rayford/Getty Images

By Jeremy Beren / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

(Florence, Ariz.) — Seeing as primary elections are right around the corner, scores of Arizonans have already received their early ballots through the mail. But officials in Pinal County are sanctioning thousands of supplementary forms for residents in Casa Grande, Eloy, and other communities after errors were discovered on already-mailed ballots.

Pinal County election officials confirmed Friday that roughly 63,000 early ballots will have to be re-sent after residents lodged complaints about missing or inaccurate municipal races that were supposed to appear on their ballots. The mistake reportedly affected more than half of all early ballots mailed out.

The county said via statement that these errors are "human-caused." The gaffe is a significant one, affecting voters in Maricopa, Mammoth, and Superior — as well as the Pinal portions of Apache Junction and Queen Creek.

"Here at Pinal County, we strive for excellence, trust, and transparency, particularly when it comes to elections, and we recognize the significance of these errors," the statement read in part. "We wish to reassure voters and candidates that election integrity is our top priority and as such, we are taking immediate corrective action for voters in the affected areas."

The county explained that eligible voters will soon receive fresh ballots with the correct contests listed. The statement asked voters to keep the initial ballot to make their choices in the federal, state, and legislative positions up for grabs this year.

However, Apache Junction Mayor Chip Wilson explained he is worried because he knows residents who have already mailed back their ballots. Wilson also pointed out that many will view the timing with suspicion, given that Arizona has been a flashpoint for election conspiracy-theorizing since Joe Biden carried the state in the 2020 general election.

For example, Pinal legislator and Arizona Secretary of State candidate Mark Finchem, a far-right Republican with tangible ties to the U.S. Capitol insurrection attempt last year, blamed current Secretary of State and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs for the early ballot mishap. Finchem, who has received a coveted endorsement from former president Donald Trump, is campaigning on "integrity without compromise" — though he firmly believes the 2020 election results were fraudulent.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Politics# Local elections# Local news# Ballots# Pinal County

Comments / 12

Published by

Jeremy is a freelance journalist covering health, energy, labor, and local politics. Reach him at jeremy.beren@newsbreak.com.

Phoenix, AZ
676 followers

More from Jeremy Beren

Tempe, AZ

Right-wing activist arrested in Tempe after macing abortion rights protesters

(Tempe, Ariz.) — One of Arizona's most prominent far-right provocateurs is facing disorderly conduct and assault charges stemming from an attack last weekend. Jennifer Harrison, who leads the anti-immigration group AZ Patriots, turned herself into Tempe Police on Thursday night after the department announced it was investigating footage that shows her macing abortion rights protesters — as officers looked on from across the street.

Read full story
26 comments
Tucson, AZ

"It's a huge victory": Tucson Starbucks store becomes city's first to join growing union

(Tucson, Ariz.) — A Starbucks store within shouting distance of the University of Arizona campus voted Wednesday to join Workers United, becoming the fifth Starbucks in Arizona to vote for union representation — and the first in the city of Tucson.

Read full story
20 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Abortion rights are under siege in Arizona, where advocates and allies trudge on through a precarious time

(Phoenix) — Fear and uncertainty remain prevalent in Arizona following the U.S. Supreme Court's choice to strike down the 49-year-old Roe v. Wade decision late last month, as the state's abortion providers paused their services shortly after the ruling was made public.

Read full story
33 comments
Eloy, AZ

Road work: Grant-funded improvements begin on state Route 87 between Coolidge and Eloy

Courtesy of Pinal County Communications and Marketing. (Coolidge, Ariz.) — In a Tuesday morning ceremony, Pinal County Supervisors celebrated the start of infrastructure improvements that will be made along a stretch of Arizona State Route 87 passing through Coolidge and Eloy — two cities that roughly 28,000 Arizonans call home.

Read full story
Casa Grande, AZ

Casa Grande teen pleads guilty in March drive-by shooting

The Pinal County Superior Courthouse in Florence.Hugh Presnal/Flickr. (Florence, Ariz.) — A 17-year-old from Casa Grande pleaded guilty on Monday to a drive-by shooting that endangered three people.

Read full story
4 comments
Arizona State

Arizona Legislature avoids potential shutdown, passes new budget with education and infrastructure investments

(Phoenix) — As the sun rose over the Valley on Thursday morning, lawmakers at the Arizona State Capitol were putting the finishing touches on a new budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

Read full story
2 comments
Arizona State

New, two-story Caesars Sportsbook opens across from Arizona Diamondbacks' Chase Field

(Phoenix) — A little over a year after Governor Doug Ducey signed legislation that legalized sports betting in Arizona, the Diamondbacks and Caesars Entertainment Inc. opened up a brand-new, 22,300 square-foot sportsbook on Tuesday morning.

Read full story
Casa Grande, AZ

Mesa teenager faces homicide charges as new details surface about April shooting in Casa Grande

Terrance Santistevan's booking photograph.Courtesy of Pinal County Sheriff's Office. (Casa Grande, Ariz.) — A slate of further details has emerged as 18-year-old Terrance Santistevan prepares to stand trial for a late-April double homicide.

Read full story
19 comments
Pinal County, AZ

"It's frankly a stupid policy": Truckers' association aggravated as ADOT implements restrictions on I-10 in Pinal County

(Casa Grande, Ariz.) — There is one particular stretch of Interstate 10 that Arizona Trucking Association president and CEO Tony Bradley says is "by far" the busiest stretch his organization's members use.

Read full story
39 comments
Phoenix, AZ

"Hot labor summer" rolls into Phoenix as workers demonstrate solidarity with Amazon Labor Union

(Phoenix) — Amazon Labor Union president Chris Smalls made himself heard, loud and clear, at the 2600 Tower's locked back entrance. "We've got to walk out of these buildings. We shouldn't be working in 100-plus degrees — that's ridiculous. We've got to get (Amazon) workers to that point where they're militant enough to say 'we're not going to work until they get some proper AC in this building,'" Smalls said. "We're going to get involved. That's why we came here today. We want to make sure that we are connected with the community ... we're not stopping. This is just the beginning."

Read full story
14 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Local Starbucks workers disappointed but optimistic following injunctive relief denial

(Phoenix) — A United States District Judge on Wednesday dealt a blow to Starbucks Workers United, finding in favor of the coffee chain after three partners sought reinstatement and proper accommodations at the Scottsdale Road and Mayo Boulevard store.

Read full story
2 comments
Pinal County, AZ

Central Arizona College baseball team claims 2nd NJCAA championship in 3 years

(Coolidge, Ariz.) — The Central Arizona Vaqueros avenged their loss in the 2021 NJCAA World Series championship game through clutch hitting, timely pitching, and — in the words of head coach Anthony Gilich — clean baseball.

Read full story
2 comments
Pinal County, AZ

SRP denied again as Corporation Commissioners reject Pinal County gas plant expansion for second time

(Phoenix) — Arizona Corporation Commissioners on Monday voted, for a second time, to reject the Salt River Project's request to expand its fossil fuel-burning Coolidge Generating Station.

Read full story
1 comments
Pinal County, AZ

National environmental organization sues SRP over alleged public records violations

Randolph residents and activists protest SRP's Coolidge plant expansion proposal outside ACC headquarters on April 12.Jeremy Beren/NewsBreak. (Coolidge, Ariz.) — The oldest grassroots environmental organization in the United States has filed a lawsuit against the Salt River Project, alleging the Tempe-based utilities company has repeatedly violated Arizona's Public Records Act.

Read full story
3 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix Police budget increase tentatively approved as department swirls in scandal

(Phoenix) — Buoyed by the city's budget surplus, funding for the Phoenix Police Department will soon hit the $850 million mark. City leaders on May 23 voted 6-1 to approve an eight percent increase to the Phoenix Police budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins on July 1. Though debate over the new city budget will continue through the month of June, this is welcome news for the Phoenix PD amid some recent unwelcome headlines.

Read full story
4 comments
Pinal County, AZ

Pinal County Sheriff appears at State Capitol for falsehood-filled presentation on election integrity

(Phoenix) — Republicans in the Arizona State Legislature on Tuesday hosted a legislative hearing that contrived to present "evidence" of massive voter fraud during the 2020 general election — and Pinal County's chief law enforcement officer was present.

Read full story
81 comments
Scottsdale, AZ

"I never knew what they were going to do": Intimidation, retaliation rife as Scottsdale Starbucks continues union push

CEO Howard Schultz, seen speaking at an event on ASU's campus, is the public face of Starbucks's vicious anti-labor campaign.Gage Skidmore/Flickr. (Scottsdale, Ariz.) — Starbucks partners continue making history during their unprecedented push to unionize stores around the United States.

Read full story
14 comments
Arizona State

Advocates & lawmakers sound alarms as Census data shows Arizona lagging behind in K-12 education

(Phoenix) — The United States Census Bureau has crunched the numbers, and public school advocates in Arizona continue to foster deep concerns about the quality of education the state's children are receiving.

Read full story
21 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Local Starbucks partners describe discrimination, "psychological warfare" in interviews with NewsBreak

L to R: Bill Whitmire, Alyssa Sanchez, and Laila Dalton at a rally in Seattle. Sanchez is another former Scottsdale & Mayo partner.Elliot Stoller/Flickr. (Scottsdale, Ariz.) — Last October, Laila Dalton began experiencing constant, crushing pain around her abdomen.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy