Tucson, AZ

"It's a huge victory": Tucson Starbucks store becomes city's first to join growing union

Jeremy Beren

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fsQNs_0gXwnUTx00
Getty Images

By Jeremy Beren / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

(Tucson, Ariz.) — A Starbucks store within shouting distance of the University of Arizona campus voted Wednesday to join Workers United, becoming the fifth Starbucks in Arizona to vote for union representation — and the first in the city of Tucson.

Starbucks store #5505, situated at Euclid Avenue and University Boulevard, held its National Labor Relations Board-sanctioned vote count at the Teamsters Local 104 headquarters, itself a short drive from the heart of U of A's campus. The votes — 11 "yes," 3 "no," and one challenged ballot — were read out on a Zoom call that included an NLRB regional attorney, as well as other partners who logged on to show their support.

"I don't think it sank in until we started counting. Then it became really real," barista Ivan Modesto told NewsBreak. "I feel so proud of all my coworkers. I think we all feel that it's a huge victory, especially considering we're the only (unionized Starbucks) in Tucson so far. We hope that it will affect other stores around us, and hopefully it'll mark the beginning for a lot of different stores in Tucson to unionize."

Workers at this Starbucks went public with their intent to unionize in April, sending a letter with 10 signatories — Modesto and shift supervisor Matthew Harrison among them — to the company's CEO Howard Schultz. As NewsBreak has previously reported, Schultz and Starbucks corporate have gone on the offensive to break up the union drive, drawing a litany of charges from the NLRB that stem from repeated labor law violations.

Entering Wednesday, 183 Starbucks locations across the United States had voted to unionize. The company directly operates nearly 9,000 stores in the U.S. Workers at hundreds more have filed for elections that will be held in the coming weeks and months.

"A lot of our regular clientele that lives in the neighborhood, or faculty of the university in some cases, have all been very pro-union," Harrison told NewsBreak prior to the count. "We haven't heard a lot of negative (comments or sentiment). I personally have not heard anything negative from any customers as far as when the unionization comes up."

Harrison, who has worked at Starbucks for three years, described the vibe at his store as "anticipatory" and focused on forward momentum in the weeks before the vote took place. In previous months, the partners at #5505 — many college-age, owing to the store's location — found themselves monitoring events at other cafés, wondering about the tactics Starbucks's corporate arm would implement to slow the organizing roll. Partners were especially concerned after last month's revelation alleging that the company has threatened to strip its renowned LGBTQIA2S+ healthcare benefits from organizing workers.

Harrison explained the Euclid and University store received a new district manager shortly after the partners signaled their intent to hold a union election — and that was when one-on-one meetings began. He also said scheduled hours were reduced at the store, as has been the case at many Starbucks locations where workers have demonstrated an intent to unionize.

Though Harrison cautioned that business naturally slows in May and June as the school year winds down, he said hasn't always seen eye-to-eye with management on the best way to staff this particular location. He also felt management was unwilling to work with partners to maximize the location's potential, and all the foot traffic it receives during the year.

"There have been multiple times since our hours have been cut that I've watched customers turn around and walk away because we were so busy," Harrison said. "My argument was always if I had another person, I could build the business. I could ring more people up, I could get more drinks moving faster.

"If we're partners, we want to be able to tell you 'this is what we need.' The only way I can build on my business or get my customer connection scores higher is if you give me the equipment that I need in order to produce a certain product or do a certain job."

Modesto, who has worked at Euclid and University for nearly two years, said he was "elated" when Wednesday's count concluded. He explained there was a period where he worried the push to join Workers United would be divisive.

"We're all really happy at our store. We all feel super-fortunate to work at our store ... We all work really well together. It's a really unique store, everyone who goes there tells us how different it is and how the energy is so nice," Modesto said. "For the longest time, we didn't know how we would go through with it because we didn't know if there was an appetite for it."

But when Schultz rejoined Starbucks as its CEO earlier this year, Modesto and his coworkers experienced a "shift" as the company ramped up its anti-union campaign. They realized filing for an election and joining Workers United was not beyond them.

"Essentially what (unionizing) is we're asserting our rights as workers, and there's nothing really controversial about that," Modesto said. "We just hope that Starbucks would recognize that it's not an assault on the company, it's actually us hoping to improve it and have a say in it."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Starbucks# Labor# Tucson# Local news# Unions

Comments / 20

Published by

Jeremy is a freelance journalist covering health, energy, labor, and local politics. Reach him at jeremy.beren@newsbreak.com.

Phoenix, AZ
675 followers

More from Jeremy Beren

Tempe, AZ

Right-wing activist arrested in Tempe after macing abortion rights protesters

(Tempe, Ariz.) — One of Arizona's most prominent far-right provocateurs is facing disorderly conduct and assault charges stemming from an attack last weekend. Jennifer Harrison, who leads the anti-immigration group AZ Patriots, turned herself into Tempe Police on Thursday night after the department announced it was investigating footage that shows her macing abortion rights protesters — as officers looked on from across the street.

Read full story
26 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Abortion rights are under siege in Arizona, where advocates and allies trudge on through a precarious time

(Phoenix) — Fear and uncertainty remain prevalent in Arizona following the U.S. Supreme Court's choice to strike down the 49-year-old Roe v. Wade decision late last month, as the state's abortion providers paused their services shortly after the ruling was made public.

Read full story
33 comments
Eloy, AZ

Road work: Grant-funded improvements begin on state Route 87 between Coolidge and Eloy

Courtesy of Pinal County Communications and Marketing. (Coolidge, Ariz.) — In a Tuesday morning ceremony, Pinal County Supervisors celebrated the start of infrastructure improvements that will be made along a stretch of Arizona State Route 87 passing through Coolidge and Eloy — two cities that roughly 28,000 Arizonans call home.

Read full story
Casa Grande, AZ

Casa Grande teen pleads guilty in March drive-by shooting

The Pinal County Superior Courthouse in Florence.Hugh Presnal/Flickr. (Florence, Ariz.) — A 17-year-old from Casa Grande pleaded guilty on Monday to a drive-by shooting that endangered three people.

Read full story
4 comments
Arizona State

Arizona Legislature avoids potential shutdown, passes new budget with education and infrastructure investments

(Phoenix) — As the sun rose over the Valley on Thursday morning, lawmakers at the Arizona State Capitol were putting the finishing touches on a new budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

Read full story
2 comments
Arizona State

New, two-story Caesars Sportsbook opens across from Arizona Diamondbacks' Chase Field

(Phoenix) — A little over a year after Governor Doug Ducey signed legislation that legalized sports betting in Arizona, the Diamondbacks and Caesars Entertainment Inc. opened up a brand-new, 22,300 square-foot sportsbook on Tuesday morning.

Read full story
Casa Grande, AZ

Mesa teenager faces homicide charges as new details surface about April shooting in Casa Grande

Terrance Santistevan's booking photograph.Courtesy of Pinal County Sheriff's Office. (Casa Grande, Ariz.) — A slate of further details has emerged as 18-year-old Terrance Santistevan prepares to stand trial for a late-April double homicide.

Read full story
19 comments
Pinal County, AZ

"It's frankly a stupid policy": Truckers' association aggravated as ADOT implements restrictions on I-10 in Pinal County

(Casa Grande, Ariz.) — There is one particular stretch of Interstate 10 that Arizona Trucking Association president and CEO Tony Bradley says is "by far" the busiest stretch his organization's members use.

Read full story
39 comments
Phoenix, AZ

"Hot labor summer" rolls into Phoenix as workers demonstrate solidarity with Amazon Labor Union

(Phoenix) — Amazon Labor Union president Chris Smalls made himself heard, loud and clear, at the 2600 Tower's locked back entrance. "We've got to walk out of these buildings. We shouldn't be working in 100-plus degrees — that's ridiculous. We've got to get (Amazon) workers to that point where they're militant enough to say 'we're not going to work until they get some proper AC in this building,'" Smalls said. "We're going to get involved. That's why we came here today. We want to make sure that we are connected with the community ... we're not stopping. This is just the beginning."

Read full story
14 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Local Starbucks workers disappointed but optimistic following injunctive relief denial

(Phoenix) — A United States District Judge on Wednesday dealt a blow to Starbucks Workers United, finding in favor of the coffee chain after three partners sought reinstatement and proper accommodations at the Scottsdale Road and Mayo Boulevard store.

Read full story
2 comments
Pinal County, AZ

Central Arizona College baseball team claims 2nd NJCAA championship in 3 years

(Coolidge, Ariz.) — The Central Arizona Vaqueros avenged their loss in the 2021 NJCAA World Series championship game through clutch hitting, timely pitching, and — in the words of head coach Anthony Gilich — clean baseball.

Read full story
2 comments
Pinal County, AZ

SRP denied again as Corporation Commissioners reject Pinal County gas plant expansion for second time

(Phoenix) — Arizona Corporation Commissioners on Monday voted, for a second time, to reject the Salt River Project's request to expand its fossil fuel-burning Coolidge Generating Station.

Read full story
1 comments
Pinal County, AZ

National environmental organization sues SRP over alleged public records violations

Randolph residents and activists protest SRP's Coolidge plant expansion proposal outside ACC headquarters on April 12.Jeremy Beren/NewsBreak. (Coolidge, Ariz.) — The oldest grassroots environmental organization in the United States has filed a lawsuit against the Salt River Project, alleging the Tempe-based utilities company has repeatedly violated Arizona's Public Records Act.

Read full story
3 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix Police budget increase tentatively approved as department swirls in scandal

(Phoenix) — Buoyed by the city's budget surplus, funding for the Phoenix Police Department will soon hit the $850 million mark. City leaders on May 23 voted 6-1 to approve an eight percent increase to the Phoenix Police budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins on July 1. Though debate over the new city budget will continue through the month of June, this is welcome news for the Phoenix PD amid some recent unwelcome headlines.

Read full story
4 comments
Pinal County, AZ

Pinal County Sheriff appears at State Capitol for falsehood-filled presentation on election integrity

(Phoenix) — Republicans in the Arizona State Legislature on Tuesday hosted a legislative hearing that contrived to present "evidence" of massive voter fraud during the 2020 general election — and Pinal County's chief law enforcement officer was present.

Read full story
81 comments
Scottsdale, AZ

"I never knew what they were going to do": Intimidation, retaliation rife as Scottsdale Starbucks continues union push

CEO Howard Schultz, seen speaking at an event on ASU's campus, is the public face of Starbucks's vicious anti-labor campaign.Gage Skidmore/Flickr. (Scottsdale, Ariz.) — Starbucks partners continue making history during their unprecedented push to unionize stores around the United States.

Read full story
14 comments
Arizona State

Advocates & lawmakers sound alarms as Census data shows Arizona lagging behind in K-12 education

(Phoenix) — The United States Census Bureau has crunched the numbers, and public school advocates in Arizona continue to foster deep concerns about the quality of education the state's children are receiving.

Read full story
21 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Local Starbucks partners describe discrimination, "psychological warfare" in interviews with NewsBreak

L to R: Bill Whitmire, Alyssa Sanchez, and Laila Dalton at a rally in Seattle. Sanchez is another former Scottsdale & Mayo partner.Elliot Stoller/Flickr. (Scottsdale, Ariz.) — Last October, Laila Dalton began experiencing constant, crushing pain around her abdomen.

Read full story
7 comments
Casa Grande, AZ

Two women arrested in sizable Casa Grande fentanyl bust

Cases containing collagen supplement pill bottles taken from the scene. Police say the bottles were filled with fentanyl tablets.Courtesy of Casa Grande Police Department. (Casa Grande, Ariz.) — Casa Grande Police on Monday took into custody two women who stand accused of possessing and transporting 500,000 fentanyl pills through Pinal County.

Read full story
14 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy