New, two-story Caesars Sportsbook opens across from Arizona Diamondbacks' Chase Field

Jeremy Beren

A selection of menu items from Guy Fieri's DTPHX Kitchen + Bar.Courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook at Chase Field and the Arizona Diamondbacks

(Phoenix) — A little over a year after Governor Doug Ducey signed legislation that legalized sports betting in Arizona, the Diamondbacks and Caesars Entertainment Inc. opened up a brand-new, 22,300 square-foot sportsbook on Tuesday morning.

The Caesars Sportsbook at Chase Field is now the nation's largest retail sportsbook opened in partnership with a major sports stadium, according to a media release. The venue is located directly across from the Diamondbacks' ballpark and features nine betting windows as well as 13 self-service kiosks, in addition to flatscreen televisions lining the walls.

Patio lounging and seating is available on both levels, and parents are encouraged to bring their children along even if they're under 21 and not permitted to place bets. The building can comfortably accommodate over 400 patrons, and Diamondbacks president and CEO Derrick Hall expects the space to quickly become a go-to destination for fans before, during, or after events in downtown Phoenix, let alone baseball games.

Diamondbacks executive Derrick Hall delivers opening remarks at Tuesday's event.Courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook at Chase Field and the Arizona Diamondbacks

"We had a lot of different concepts for this building. They've come and gone, but this is one that will stand the test of time. It's going to be popular from day one," Hall told NewsBreak following the unveiling.

What makes the new Caesars Sportsbook stand out is its full-service restaurant inside, a unique combination compared to other freestanding betting venues that have opened around the country.

Celebrity chef and media personality Guy Fieri worked in tandem with Caesars and the Diamondbacks to incorporate his DTPHX Kitchen + Bar into the entertainment experience. The menu includes fresh recipes and signature cocktails in addition to favorites from Fieri's other restaurants. Fieri's Trash Can Nachos and Bacon Mac and Cheeseburger were among the dishes displayed to the media on the building's ground floor.

In a pre-recorded message shown at the grand opening, Fieri asked what could be better than the combo of "scratch-made food, killer cocktails, Diamondbacks baseball, and sports betting."

Fieri's famous Trash Can Nachos.Courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook at Chase Field and the Arizona Diamondbacks

Longtime Diamondbacks season-ticket holders made the ceremonial first bets after Hall's opening remarks, and Caesars wrote a $20,000 check to the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation to commemorate the fruitful partnership.

Sports betting has become a lucrative revenue source for the state of Arizona since its official legal launch last September. Arizona Department of Gaming statistics compiled by Sports Betting Dime show that customers waged over $560 million on bets at sportsbooks in January, and revenue for these facilities between September 2021 and February 2022 topped $226 million. In turn, this generated nearly $9 million in state tax collected over the same time frame.

That's one of the reasons why former Diamondbacks outfielder Luis Gonzalez called the Caesars and Diamondbacks partnership "an incredible opportunity" in an exclusive interview with NewsBreak.

Gonzalez, a guest at Tuesday's event, became an Arizona sports icon in 2001 when he delivered a World Series title to Phoenix with a walk-off bloop single in Game 7 against the New York Yankees. Known familiarly as "Gonzo," he remains the team's all-time leader in a number of offensive categories such as games played, batting average, runs scored, home runs, and total hits. The Diamondbacks pulled his #20 out of circulation and retired it in 2010, and Gonzalez works today as Hall's senior advisor in the front office.

"I love it. I love being around the game of baseball, I love working with Derrick ... it's just been a blessing for me to continue to have an opportunity to be a part of this great organization that was so good not only to myself, but to my family," Gonzalez said.

The excitement surrounding the venue's unveiling Tuesday corresponds with the excitement around the Diamondbacks, who have demonstrated on-field improvement following a 110-loss season in 2021. The 2022 Diamondbacks are 32-37 in a competitive division as the season nears the halfway mark, and the organization is looking forward to landing a top prospect with the second overall selection in next month's Major League Baseball Draft.

"We really recommitted ourselves to developing our roster from within, making sure that we can draft the right players or sign the right international players, develop them within our farm system, bring them up, and have a model that we can sustain," Hall said. "Our fans are starting to see the future. They're seeing the young players out there, whether it's (Daulton) Varsho, Pavin Smith, (Josh) Rojas, Alek Thomas ... that's who we need to be, and I think we're probably a little ahead of schedule."

