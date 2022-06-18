Mesa teenager faces homicide charges as new details surface about April shooting in Casa Grande

Jeremy Beren

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V85Ca_0gEW4Vzj00
Terrance Santistevan's booking photograph.Courtesy of Pinal County Sheriff's Office

By Jeremy Beren / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

(Casa Grande, Ariz.) — A slate of further details has emerged as 18-year-old Terrance Santistevan prepares to stand trial for a late-April double homicide.

Santistevan, from Mesa, is accused of murdering 17-year-old Danielle Murrieta of Casa Grande and 18-year-old Leslie Cota of Eloy within the Sonoran Apartments complex on April 24. Casa Grande PD detectives had placed Santistevan at the scene that night, when roughly 30 9mm casings were discovered around a Chrysler 300 alongside the victims.

Police apprehended Santistevan less than a week later, arresting him outside Austin, Texas and transporting him to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center prior to his extradition back to Arizona. Casa Grande police interviewed Santistevan following his arrest in Texas, during which the teenager told detectives a friend had borrowed his car on April 24 to drive into Casa Grande and retrieve thousands of dollars owed to them.

Santistevan blamed this friend for that night's murders. In Florence for his June 3 arraignment in Pinal County Superior Court, he pleaded not guilty to the two first-degree murder charges that the Casa Grande PD had recommended.

PinalCentral obtained a separate heavily-redacted court document that alleges Santistevan had some level of involvement in a human smuggling operation. An unnamed man cited in the document is said to have told police he hired Santistevan as a driver to run in two "loads" of immigrants lacking permanent legal status in the United States.

The man said he paid Santistevan $500 out of $2,000 he owed him for the task, though Santistevan reportedly told Casa Grande detectives he is owed $14,000 and that he took in at least $1,000 per day during his time as a driver.

It has since come to light that 18-year-old Dominic Leos, whose father is a Pinal County Sheriff's lieutenant, owed Santistevan the remaining $1,500 — and he threatened Santistevan's life in a text exchange after the shooting took place. Cota, who died that night, was Leos's girlfriend.

"Half of Casa Grande is looking for you," one of the messages read.

Santistevan's mother, Julie, told police that her son was at home in Mesa over the weekend the shootings took place, according to further documents reviewed by PinalCentral. She also corroborated to police her son's explanation over his missing car — an unidentified friend had asked to borrow it. Authorities have yet to find the vehicle, previously reported as a silver 2006 Chrysler 300 sedan.

Santistevan's pretrial scheduling conference is expected to take place on July 11. He has been held at the Pinal County Adult Detention Center on a $750,000 bond.

Jeremy is a freelance journalist covering health, energy, labor, and local politics.

