Casa Grande, AZ

Two women arrested in sizable Casa Grande fentanyl bust

Jeremy Beren

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C87Qq_0fpClkgy00
Cases containing collagen supplement pill bottles taken from the scene. Police say the bottles were filled with fentanyl tablets.Courtesy of Casa Grande Police Department

By Jeremy Beren / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

(Casa Grande, Ariz.) — Casa Grande Police on Monday took into custody two women who stand accused of possessing and transporting 500,000 fentanyl pills through Pinal County.

At approximately 5:42 p.m. Monday evening, a Casa Grande Police K9 Officer accompanied by a police dog made a traffic stop near Interstate 10 in Casa Grande, pulling over driver Martha Lopez. Passenger Tania Luna Solis and two children were also in the car, described in a press release as a black SUV.

Casa Grande police claim the stop was made because Lopez was speeding. Upon closer inspection, though, the dog and his handler are alleged to have discovered nearly a half-million fentanyl tablets in the car. These pills are said to have been concealed in collagen supplement bottles.

Police say a handgun and a "large amount" of United States currency were also recovered from inside the vehicle.

Fentanyl is an opioid that is significantly stronger than morphine or heroin. It is often prescribed for cancer patients or for surgical patients in order to manage intense pain. In recent years, fentanyl's use for recreational purposes has skyrocketed due to its strength, with overdose deaths rising since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oFu7g_0fpClkgy00
Courtesy of Casa Grande Police Department

"The transport and sale of drugs in our community affect us all. It is hard to quantify the number of lives this investigation has saved, but I am sure we are making a difference," Casa Grande Police Chief Mark McCrory said via statement.

Lopez and Solis were arrested immediately and booked into the Pinal County Adult Detention Center, according to the statement. The Pinal County Attorney's Office is set to review several recommended charges, including possession, transportation, and importation of narcotic drugs.

The two women, aged 31 and 30 respectively, could also be charged with child endangerment. The two juveniles in the vehicle have been transferred into the Department of Child Safety's care.

"Our Officers are combating this issue daily and I commend their efforts, especially knowing our K9 who was recently bitten by a rattlesnake is already back in full service," McCrory said.

