Further details emerge following teenager's shooting in Pinal County

A .177 pellet air rifle. James Case/Flickr

By Jeremy Beren / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

(Casa Grande, Ariz.) — The Pinal County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the shooting of an as-yet-unidentified 17-year-old male near Casa Grande last week, and it revealed new details on Wednesday.

At around 9 p.m. on May 4, the PCSO received a call regarding the teenager —who had been shot, allegedly, following an argument. In response to the disturbance, law enforcement was dispatched to the 5700 block of Azalia Street, just off Pinal Avenue.

The 17-year-old underwent surgery following transportation to an unidentified hospital, and before Wednesday, the PCSO did not release further information beyond an expectation that the teenager would survive his injuries.

In an email on Wednesday, PCSO Public Information Officer Lauren Reimer told NewsBreak that detectives have determined a 10-year-old child shot the 17-year-old with a high-velocity pellet gun. Reimer said that detectives believe the 10-year-old was acting in self-defense, and whether the teenager is criminally-charged remains an open question, as the investigation is ongoing.

Pellet and BB guns rarely inflict death, but because the projectiles leave the weapon so quickly, they can cause injuries serious enough to result in significant bodily harm.

A safety alert issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has claimed that around four people die from injuries sustained from a BB gun or pellet rifle discharge. The CPSC has warned that children under 16 years old should not possess or use these weapons, let alone aim them at another person.