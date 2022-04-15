"You can't have enough." Pickleball catches on in Maricopa, Pinal County residential communities

Courtesy of Frank Marquart

By Jeremy Beren / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

(San Tan Valley, Ariz.) — The second-largest homebuilding firm in the United States is breaking ground on a unique development catering to those who love the nation's fastest-growing sport.

Lennar Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, has announced plans to build new homes in northern Pinal County as part of a pickleball-centric community. According to a news release, the Bella Vista neighborhood in the San Tan Valley will contain 18 individual pickleball courts sprinkled throughout the 800-home community, in addition to one larger "stadium court" for competitive tournament matches.

"We have seen a significant shift in what buyers are looking for in active adult communities today versus in the '90s into the 2000s. They're looking for more activity, more robust exercise," Lennar's Mike Dowell told NewsBreak in a recent conversation. "Probably the biggest change has been pickleball."

Pickleball is often described as a blend of other racquet sports such as badminton, classic tennis, and even Ping-Pong. It is a sport that began with spare parts, and so it is named for the "pickle boat" in rowing, which is often comprised of hastily-organized rowers.

Pickleball was first played in 1965 in Bainbridge Island, a short ferry ride from Seattle. The first-known official competition took place 11 years later. The USA Pickleball Association — founded in 2005 and now known simply as USA Pickleball — grew significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, surpassing the 50,000-member milestone last year.

Dowell, who is the Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar's operations in Arizona, has been buoyed by pickleball's success within Lennar's Heritage at Asante community in the West Valley. An avid pickleball player himself, Dowell has been at the heart of Lennar's Bella Vista project, which is expected to open in 2023.

"When we first started at Asante, we were considering about having tennis courts or pickleball courts, and I convinced my boss 'let's bag the tennis courts and let's just build pickleball courts," he said.

Frank Marquart is one homeowner whose life changed with that decision.

While vacationing in Florida, Marquart and his father were bewildered when they heard a steady "ba-dink, ba-dink, ba-dink" sound coming from outside their RV. Unbeknownst to them, they were situated next to a complex of pickleball courts.

"The next day, I was out there buying a paddle so I could continue to go play," Marquart recalled in an interview with NewsBreak. "And the next thing you know, the shoes came, and we're looking for courts wherever we go.

"Anytime we go in our RV, when we look for RV spots, the first question we ask is 'do you have pickleball courts?'"

Marquart now lives in the Asante community in Surprise, only 120 steps from the 12 lighted pickleball courts there. He is the president of the Heritage Pickleball Club, which is now 80 members strong. He said the only requirements for membership in the rapidly-expanding club are wanting to "have fun and learn how to play pickleball."

"We've done six different events already this year," Marquart said. "You can't have enough. You can't have enough courts to fulfill everybody, even though people think 'oh, that's a lot of courts.' It really isn't."

Marquart has organized competitions with nearby communities, but the club's membership continues to rise in part because players of any skill level are encouraged to try it out.

"We do free lessons for anybody who is interested in playing pickleball, and then we do 'drills and skills,' we do activities within the club," Marquart said. "A lot of stuff is happening."

Marquart is also careful to avoid the term "tournament" due to the anxiety it can provoke. Instead, he refers to the Heritage Pickleball Club's competitive events as "fun days," a way to generate excitement for the game.

With Arizona's days routinely pushing 90 degrees Fahrenheit, most players at Asante will take time away from the courts after April. But in the fall, the action will resume, and pickleball's momentum will be carried forward to the Bella Vista opening.

"When you're at the courts, all you hear is the dinking of the ball (and) laughter," Marquart said. "That's what people are attracted to — the enjoyment of the game, the fun of the game, (and) meeting new people ... if you don't have pickleball courts at your place, you're behind the times."