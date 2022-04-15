"You can't have enough." Pickleball catches on in Maricopa, Pinal County residential communities

Jeremy Beren

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PhsLi_0fAdj4y100
Courtesy of Frank Marquart

By Jeremy Beren / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

(San Tan Valley, Ariz.) — The second-largest homebuilding firm in the United States is breaking ground on a unique development catering to those who love the nation's fastest-growing sport.

Lennar Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, has announced plans to build new homes in northern Pinal County as part of a pickleball-centric community. According to a news release, the Bella Vista neighborhood in the San Tan Valley will contain 18 individual pickleball courts sprinkled throughout the 800-home community, in addition to one larger "stadium court" for competitive tournament matches.

"We have seen a significant shift in what buyers are looking for in active adult communities today versus in the '90s into the 2000s. They're looking for more activity, more robust exercise," Lennar's Mike Dowell told NewsBreak in a recent conversation. "Probably the biggest change has been pickleball."

Pickleball is often described as a blend of other racquet sports such as badminton, classic tennis, and even Ping-Pong. It is a sport that began with spare parts, and so it is named for the "pickle boat" in rowing, which is often comprised of hastily-organized rowers.

Pickleball was first played in 1965 in Bainbridge Island, a short ferry ride from Seattle. The first-known official competition took place 11 years later. The USA Pickleball Association — founded in 2005 and now known simply as USA Pickleball — grew significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, surpassing the 50,000-member milestone last year.

Dowell, who is the Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar's operations in Arizona, has been buoyed by pickleball's success within Lennar's Heritage at Asante community in the West Valley. An avid pickleball player himself, Dowell has been at the heart of Lennar's Bella Vista project, which is expected to open in 2023.

"When we first started at Asante, we were considering about having tennis courts or pickleball courts, and I convinced my boss 'let's bag the tennis courts and let's just build pickleball courts," he said.

Frank Marquart is one homeowner whose life changed with that decision.

While vacationing in Florida, Marquart and his father were bewildered when they heard a steady "ba-dink, ba-dink, ba-dink" sound coming from outside their RV. Unbeknownst to them, they were situated next to a complex of pickleball courts.

"The next day, I was out there buying a paddle so I could continue to go play," Marquart recalled in an interview with NewsBreak. "And the next thing you know, the shoes came, and we're looking for courts wherever we go.

"Anytime we go in our RV, when we look for RV spots, the first question we ask is 'do you have pickleball courts?'"

Marquart now lives in the Asante community in Surprise, only 120 steps from the 12 lighted pickleball courts there. He is the president of the Heritage Pickleball Club, which is now 80 members strong. He said the only requirements for membership in the rapidly-expanding club are wanting to "have fun and learn how to play pickleball."

"We've done six different events already this year," Marquart said. "You can't have enough. You can't have enough courts to fulfill everybody, even though people think 'oh, that's a lot of courts.' It really isn't."

Marquart has organized competitions with nearby communities, but the club's membership continues to rise in part because players of any skill level are encouraged to try it out.

"We do free lessons for anybody who is interested in playing pickleball, and then we do 'drills and skills,' we do activities within the club," Marquart said. "A lot of stuff is happening."

Marquart is also careful to avoid the term "tournament" due to the anxiety it can provoke. Instead, he refers to the Heritage Pickleball Club's competitive events as "fun days," a way to generate excitement for the game.

With Arizona's days routinely pushing 90 degrees Fahrenheit, most players at Asante will take time away from the courts after April. But in the fall, the action will resume, and pickleball's momentum will be carried forward to the Bella Vista opening.

"When you're at the courts, all you hear is the dinking of the ball (and) laughter," Marquart said. "That's what people are attracted to — the enjoyment of the game, the fun of the game, (and) meeting new people ... if you don't have pickleball courts at your place, you're behind the times."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Local news# Pinal County# Pickleball# Sports

Comments / 0

Published by

Jeremy is a freelance journalist covering news, sports, health, and local politics. He lives in Phoenix.

Phoenix, AZ
197 followers

More from Jeremy Beren

Pinal County, AZ

Pinal County consumers paying the price as inflation jumps in Arizona

Phoenix metropolitan area residents have seen price hikes at their local supermarket over the past year.Mario Tama/Getty Images. (Pinal County, Ariz.) — The month of March saw the national inflation rate jump to its highest percentage in over four decades. But Arizonans in two of the state's largest counties have been feeling the effects of increased prices throughout 2022.

Read full story
2 comments
Pinal County, AZ

Arizona Corporation Commission rejects SRP's proposed Coolidge plant expansion

Pastor Warren Stewart speaks to press conference attendees outside the ACC building in Phoenix.Jeremy Beren/NewsBreak. (Phoenix, Ariz.) — A panel of five Arizona Corporate Commissioners on Tuesday refused to issue a Certificate of Environmental Compatibility to the Salt River Project for its controversial Coolidge Generating Station expansion.

Read full story
1 comments
Arizona State

Arizona gubernatorial candidate claims "incoming border invasion" requires new outdoor "Tent City"

Matt Salmon speaking with attendees at the "Rally to Protect Our Elections" hosted by Turning Point Action at Arizona Federal Theatre.Gage Skidmore/The Star News Network. (Phoenix, Ariz.) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Matt Salmon and former Maricopa County sheriff Joe Arpaio insist Arizona's southern border is facing "a humanitarian crisis of epic proportions," and that a portion of Arizona's multi-billion dollar surplus should be used to fund a new open-air jail in response.

Read full story
30 comments
Pinal County, AZ

"A very systematic issue": Activists, Salt River Project clash over planned Pinal County facility expansion

Power lines coursing through the Pinal County landscape.Kevin Dooley/Flickr. (Pinal County, Ariz.) — The rural community of Randolph is located along Arizona State Route 87, between Picacho and the city of Coolidge. A historically-Black community, Randolph is located directly adjacent to the Salt River Project's Coolidge Generating Station, which the Tempe-based utilities giant purchased three years ago.

Read full story
2 comments
Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale barista latest to be fired as Starbucks execs say "no beans" to unionizing efforts at their stores

(Scottsdale, Ariz.) — A Starbucks barista in Scottsdale this week has said she was fired for attempting to organize and hold a unionizing vote at her store. Per her Twitter account, Laila Dalton is an Arizona State student majoring in Mass Media & Communication. At 16 years old, Dalton began working for Starbucks, and she was most recently employed at the Scottsdale Road and Mayo Boulevard location.

Read full story
13 comments
Casa Grande, AZ

Teen to be tried as adult in Casa Grande drive-by shooting case

Picacho Peak State Park, near Casa Grande, Ariz.KatieThebeau/Flickr. (Casa Grande, Ariz.) — According to one online database, violent crime in one of Pinal County's largest cities is more than one-and-a-half times greater than the national average.

Read full story
11 comments
Pinal County, AZ

Pinal County sheriff issues update on wounded deputy

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb speaking with attendees at the 2021 AmericaFest at the Phoenix Convention Center.Gage Skidmore/Flickr. (Pinal County, Ariz.) — Sheriff Mark Lamb took to social media on Monday to update followers on the condition of a Pinal County Sheriff's Office deputy who was wounded last week while confronting a suspected trespasser.

Read full story
9 comments
Arizona State

Senate hopeful wants to take the fight for working families to the Arizona State Capitol

The Arizona State Capitol building in Phoenix.Anthony G. Reyes/Flickr. (Phoenix, Ariz.) — On March 25, the Starbucks at Crismon Road and Southern Avenue in Mesa became the second café in Arizona to win its union election, joining its sister location at the intersection of Power and Baseline Roads. Neither vote was close, which is reflective of a rapidly-shifting landscape in Arizona, let alone nationwide.

Read full story
3 comments
Arizona State

State legislature ponders creation of Arizona Veterinary Loan Assistance Program

Sen. T. J. Shope, seen here speaking with attendees at the 2018 Legislative Forecast Luncheon, sponsors SB1271.Gage Skidmore/Flickr. (Coolidge, Ariz.) — According to one report, there are just 33 veterinary colleges in the United States, and the tuition at these schools is expensive — even prohibitive — for many students.

Read full story
Arizona State

Democrats seething as Gov. Ducey signs anti-abortion, anti-transgender, anti-voting rights bills

Governor Doug Ducey speaking with attendees at the 2022 Converge Tech Summit.Gage Skidmore/Flickr. (Phoenix, Ariz.) — Arizona governor Doug Ducey on Wednesday drew outrage from Democrats around the state as he signed multiple bills targeting abortion, future elections, and transgender rights.

Read full story
189 comments
Pinal County, AZ

Pinal County sees rise in COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths in latest update

(Pinal County, Ariz.) — Over the past week in Pinal County, the Arizona Department of Health Services is reporting 703 new cases alongside 12 new deaths from COVID-19. The state's top health agency on Wednesday morning unveiled these new figures on its COVID-19 data dashboard. On the whole, the ADHS added 10,143 cases to the dashboard, taking Arizona's total over the two million mark. The department also reported 385 deaths from COVID over the previous week.

Read full story
1 comments
Coolidge, AZ

"A bunch of good dudes": Central Arizona Vaqueros baseball team continues domination as regular season winds down

Central Arizona players celebrating a victory.Courtesy of Anthony Gilich. (Coolidge, Ariz.) — After ringing up 51 wins from 60 games and appearing in the National Junior College Athletic Association World Series Championship Game last season, the Central Arizona Vaqueros baseball team is readying another run at the crown this spring.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Pinal County sees over 200 new COVID-19 cases as related funding is denied

(Pinal County, Ariz.) — Pinal County, which is Arizona's third-largest county by population, recorded 207 new COVID-19 cases in the past week in addition to 16 deaths. As part of continued weekly updates to its COVID-19 data dashboard, the Arizona Department of Health Services on Wednesday morning released new statistics outlining the number of COVID cases and deaths over the past week in Arizona.

Read full story
6 comments
Pinal County, AZ

LGBTQ+ Friends & Family Day returns to Arizona Renaissance Festival

(Pinal County, Ariz.) — Since 1989, the Arizona Renaissance Festival in Gold Canyon has thrilled scores of patrons with its themed events and unique cuisine in addition to its varied attractions — such as medieval comedy routines and even sword-swallowing.

Read full story
28 comments
Arizona State

Arizona House of Representatives passes 15-week abortion ban, sending it to Gov. Ducey's office

The Arizona State Capitol building on the opening day of the 55th Legislature.Gage Skidmore/Flickr. (Phoenix, Ariz.) — A 31-26 vote along party lines on Thursday saw the Arizona House of Representatives approve Senate Bill 1164, prohibiting abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy