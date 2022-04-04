Pinal County sheriff issues update on wounded deputy

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb speaking with attendees at the 2021 AmericaFest at the Phoenix Convention Center.Gage Skidmore/Flickr

(Pinal County, Ariz.) — Sheriff Mark Lamb took to social media on Monday to update followers on the condition of a Pinal County Sheriff's Office deputy who was wounded last week while confronting a suspected trespasser.

"Thank you so much for all the prayers. I'm happy to report that not only is (the deputy) recovering, he was released from the hospital this weekend, so he is at home recovering," Lamb said. "It is going to be a long road for him, he's going to be out of work for a while, so please keep praying for him."

Around 7 p.m. last Wednesday evening, the as-yet unidentified PCSO deputy was dispatched to a location near Dudleyville in response to a trespassing call. Upon arrival, the deputy intercepted 39-year-old Jason Forrester, who had an active arrest warrant on suspicion of dangerous drug possession.

At some point during the encounter, Forrester and the deputy exchanged gunfire, landing both in the hospital. The suspect was said to be in stable condition as the deputy entered surgery.

PCSO spokesperson Lauren Reimer has said that Forrester, who has an extensive criminal record, is also a member of an Aryan Brotherhood-affiliated group.

A previous update from Sheriff Lamb, published on social media last Thursday, indicated that the deputy was "alert" and "in good spirits" following his surgical procedure. Lamb also insisted that violent conduct toward law enforcement officials in Pinal County would be prosecuted to the law's fullest extent.

"This behavior is unacceptable," he said in his previous video. "We can no longer tolerate this aggressive and violent behavior toward our law enforcement across this country. It is unacceptable, and we can no longer undermine the rule of law ... we will not tolerate that here in Pinal County."

