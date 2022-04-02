Senate hopeful wants to take the fight for working families to the Arizona State Capitol

The Arizona State Capitol building in Phoenix. Anthony G. Reyes/Flickr

By Jeremy Beren / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

(Phoenix, Ariz.) — On March 25, the Starbucks at Crismon Road and Southern Avenue in Mesa became the second café in Arizona to win its union election, joining its sister location at the intersection of Power and Baseline Roads. Neither vote was close, which is reflective of a rapidly-shifting landscape in Arizona, let alone nationwide.

Recent successful unionizing drives, like those at a number of Starbucks stores and at an Amazon warehouse on Staten Island, have sparked renewed interest in what labor unions can do.

A labor union is a grouping or organization of employees who band together in order to bargain collectively with their employer. The membership total can vary, but the goals are the same — workers who join a labor union are given an opportunity to negotiate for benefits (such as healthcare), hourly wage increases, and more comfortable working conditions.

Some of the largest labor unions in the United States include the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (or AFSCME), the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), and the Teamsters. These three organizations have more than one million members on their rolls.

"No one should have to be in a working environment that doesn't value its employees, and being paid fair wages and being given benefits defines 'valuing your employee,'" Arizona State Senate candidate Junelle Cavero told NewsBreak in a recent interview.

Cavero is campaigning in this midterm election cycle from Legislative District 11, primarily a working-class district encompassing South Mountain, Guadalupe, and Laveen. Cavero is a mother of two and a small business owner who hails from a union family.

"With the current situation in my district, there needs to be a stronger voice for our community, and for working families in our community," Cavero said.

In addition to owning her own business and working with the country's largest multicultural digital media company, Cavero has worked multiple political campaigns, including Sen. Bernie Sanders' 2020 bid for the presidency. This was the first such campaign in history to see its workers unionize successfully, after they ratified a contract for representation with the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 400 .

The UFCW is another union that represents more than one million workers in the U.S. and Canada across a number of trades, including grocery, hospitality, and retail.

For 25 years, Cavero has been a staunch proponent of enhancing and bolstering workers' rights. She is keenly aware how important it is for workers to have their collective voice heard, not just indulge in a bigger piece of the pie. One way to do that is fighting back through union representation.

"The state of Arizona is a right-to-work state, but that notion is misguided when you have the right to work, but not at a fair wage and not having benefits," Cavero said. "To fight for working families, you have to fight collectively, and there's a place for everyone at the table.

"But to move policy, you have to agree on issues at the table. You can't just have an opinion, you have to agree to move forward in order to be effective collectively."

In a "right-to-work" state like Arizona, employees cannot be forced to join a labor union — nor can they be punished for organizing or being in one. Union membership is not a requirement for gainful employment. Arizona is one of 27 states with a right-to-work law on the books.

Cavero explained that fights for equal pay and for a safer working environment echo through generations of families. Her father, a longtime letter carrier and union member, was able to purchase a trailer for his family to live in thanks to his union-negotiated wages. Cavero argued that when workers win, their family members win, too.

"Knowing the benefits that (unions) have given to my families — first-generation, second, third, and then some — it brings stability to the household," she said.

Gallup polling results released last September showed union approval at 68 percent across the U.S. This is the highest rate the company has measured since 1965. The momentum of labor movements at Amazon and Starbucks Is already impacting Arizonans — and Cavero wants to keep this momentum going for the state's blue-collar families.

"I've struggled, in my childhood and even as a parent. I'm walking the same path that everyone has, and I will continue to do so," Cavero said. "We need to come back to providing and advocating for policies that impact families today, our workforce today."