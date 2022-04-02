Senate hopeful wants to take the fight for working families to the Arizona State Capitol

Jeremy Beren

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h9O0F_0ewy4JZl00
The Arizona State Capitol building in Phoenix.Anthony G. Reyes/Flickr

By Jeremy Beren / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

(Phoenix, Ariz.) — On March 25, the Starbucks at Crismon Road and Southern Avenue in Mesa became the second café in Arizona to win its union election, joining its sister location at the intersection of Power and Baseline Roads. Neither vote was close, which is reflective of a rapidly-shifting landscape in Arizona, let alone nationwide.

Recent successful unionizing drives, like those at a number of Starbucks stores and at an Amazon warehouse on Staten Island, have sparked renewed interest in what labor unions can do.

A labor union is a grouping or organization of employees who band together in order to bargain collectively with their employer. The membership total can vary, but the goals are the same — workers who join a labor union are given an opportunity to negotiate for benefits (such as healthcare), hourly wage increases, and more comfortable working conditions.

Some of the largest labor unions in the United States include the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (or AFSCME), the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), and the Teamsters. These three organizations have more than one million members on their rolls.

"No one should have to be in a working environment that doesn't value its employees, and being paid fair wages and being given benefits defines 'valuing your employee,'" Arizona State Senate candidate Junelle Cavero told NewsBreak in a recent interview.

Cavero is campaigning in this midterm election cycle from Legislative District 11, primarily a working-class district encompassing South Mountain, Guadalupe, and Laveen. Cavero is a mother of two and a small business owner who hails from a union family.

"With the current situation in my district, there needs to be a stronger voice for our community, and for working families in our community," Cavero said.

In addition to owning her own business and working with the country's largest multicultural digital media company, Cavero has worked multiple political campaigns, including Sen. Bernie Sanders' 2020 bid for the presidency. This was the first such campaign in history to see its workers unionize successfully, after they ratified a contract for representation with the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 400.

The UFCW is another union that represents more than one million workers in the U.S. and Canada across a number of trades, including grocery, hospitality, and retail.

For 25 years, Cavero has been a staunch proponent of enhancing and bolstering workers' rights. She is keenly aware how important it is for workers to have their collective voice heard, not just indulge in a bigger piece of the pie. One way to do that is fighting back through union representation.

"The state of Arizona is a right-to-work state, but that notion is misguided when you have the right to work, but not at a fair wage and not having benefits," Cavero said. "To fight for working families, you have to fight collectively, and there's a place for everyone at the table.

"But to move policy, you have to agree on issues at the table. You can't just have an opinion, you have to agree to move forward in order to be effective collectively."

In a "right-to-work" state like Arizona, employees cannot be forced to join a labor union — nor can they be punished for organizing or being in one. Union membership is not a requirement for gainful employment. Arizona is one of 27 states with a right-to-work law on the books.

Cavero explained that fights for equal pay and for a safer working environment echo through generations of families. Her father, a longtime letter carrier and union member, was able to purchase a trailer for his family to live in thanks to his union-negotiated wages. Cavero argued that when workers win, their family members win, too.

"Knowing the benefits that (unions) have given to my families — first-generation, second, third, and then some — it brings stability to the household," she said.

Gallup polling results released last September showed union approval at 68 percent across the U.S. This is the highest rate the company has measured since 1965. The momentum of labor movements at Amazon and Starbucks Is already impacting Arizonans — and Cavero wants to keep this momentum going for the state's blue-collar families.

"I've struggled, in my childhood and even as a parent. I'm walking the same path that everyone has, and I will continue to do so," Cavero said. "We need to come back to providing and advocating for policies that impact families today, our workforce today."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Local news# Politics# Labor# Unions

Comments / 3

Published by

Jeremy is a freelance journalist covering news, sports, health, and local politics. He lives in Phoenix.

Phoenix, AZ
100 followers

More from Jeremy Beren

Pinal County, AZ

Pinal County sheriff issues update on wounded deputy

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb speaking with attendees at the 2021 AmericaFest at the Phoenix Convention Center.Gage Skidmore/Flickr. (Pinal County, Ariz.) — Sheriff Mark Lamb took to social media on Monday to update followers on the condition of a Pinal County Sheriff's Office deputy who was wounded last week while confronting a suspected trespasser.

Read full story
5 comments
Arizona State

State legislature ponders creation of Arizona Veterinary Loan Assistance Program

Sen. T. J. Shope, seen here speaking with attendees at the 2018 Legislative Forecast Luncheon, sponsors SB1271.Gage Skidmore/Flickr. (Coolidge, Ariz.) — According to one report, there are just 33 veterinary colleges in the United States, and the tuition at these schools is expensive — even prohibitive — for many students.

Read full story
Arizona State

Democrats seething as Gov. Ducey signs anti-abortion, anti-transgender, anti-voting rights bills

Governor Doug Ducey speaking with attendees at the 2022 Converge Tech Summit.Gage Skidmore/Flickr. (Phoenix, Ariz.) — Arizona governor Doug Ducey on Wednesday drew outrage from Democrats around the state as he signed multiple bills targeting abortion, future elections, and transgender rights.

Read full story
177 comments
Pinal County, AZ

Pinal County sees rise in COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths in latest update

(Pinal County, Ariz.) — Over the past week in Pinal County, the Arizona Department of Health Services is reporting 703 new cases alongside 12 new deaths from COVID-19. The state's top health agency on Wednesday morning unveiled these new figures on its COVID-19 data dashboard. On the whole, the ADHS added 10,143 cases to the dashboard, taking Arizona's total over the two million mark. The department also reported 385 deaths from COVID over the previous week.

Read full story
Coolidge, AZ

"A bunch of good dudes": Central Arizona Vaqueros baseball team continues domination as regular season winds down

Central Arizona players celebrating a victory.Courtesy of Anthony Gilich. (Coolidge, Ariz.) — After ringing up 51 wins from 60 games and appearing in the National Junior College Athletic Association World Series Championship Game last season, the Central Arizona Vaqueros baseball team is readying another run at the crown this spring.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Pinal County sees over 200 new COVID-19 cases as related funding is denied

(Pinal County, Ariz.) — Pinal County, which is Arizona's third-largest county by population, recorded 207 new COVID-19 cases in the past week in addition to 16 deaths. As part of continued weekly updates to its COVID-19 data dashboard, the Arizona Department of Health Services on Wednesday morning released new statistics outlining the number of COVID cases and deaths over the past week in Arizona.

Read full story
6 comments
Pinal County, AZ

LGBTQ+ Friends & Family Day returns to Arizona Renaissance Festival

(Pinal County, Ariz.) — Since 1989, the Arizona Renaissance Festival in Gold Canyon has thrilled scores of patrons with its themed events and unique cuisine in addition to its varied attractions — such as medieval comedy routines and even sword-swallowing.

Read full story
28 comments
Arizona State

Arizona House of Representatives passes 15-week abortion ban, sending it to Gov. Ducey's office

The Arizona State Capitol building on the opening day of the 55th Legislature.Gage Skidmore/Flickr. (Phoenix, Ariz.) — A 31-26 vote along party lines on Thursday saw the Arizona House of Representatives approve Senate Bill 1164, prohibiting abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy