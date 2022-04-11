OPINION: Are “Imagine You are a Slave” Assignments Racist or Empathetic? A Parent Wants to Know

Jenny Curtis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UHPlm_0f4j4ty400
writingunsplash

Recently my daughter and her friends in grade 7 and 8 at her school have been learning about the history of America. They are on the unit about the Civil War and Slavery. This week she came home from school one day and told me she had to write a journal from the perspective of a slave in the 1800's. I was not sure how to feel about this.

A quick google search tells me that this assignment is a bit of a nope - okay, maybe more than a bit. It is not helpful, does not seem to have much context or attach to learning outcomes and it really ignores the realities of what slavery was like - the abuse, the rape, the centuries of people not having any say or rights to their own bodies or lives. It is an experience too devastating for any single assignment to grasp and honor.

On the other hand, in speaking with other parents and some of the kids, this assignment can maybe be one that teaches them to put themselves in deep empathy. But this statement feels like a stretch depending on what resources, primary sources, and history is being taught to the students to get them to this empathy.

The internet is full of stories of teachers who had to issue public apologies, or getting fired, or of assignments like this being dropped and I honestly never thought my daughter would come home from school telling me she had to do an assignment like this - I thought they were, in a word, canceled and that our culture had sort of moved on to things that were perhaps a bit more beneficial in terms of learning about race, racism, and American history. In fact, I was under the impression we had to worry about Critical Race Theory in schools - weren’t you? This is for sure not an example of critical anything theory.

My daughter said the flip side of the assignment was to then write a journal pretending to be a slave owner. So, maybe, in their heart of hearts, this school, this teacher was aiming for empathy, was aiming for something about the human condition. But, again, this feels like I am just grasping at straws to make sense of the point of the assignment and being a bit hopeful and optimistic that it was for something meaningful and that it is okay.

It is hard to be a teacher. It is hard to get it all right all of the time. It is hard to do this job, I know, with little resources, constant judgment on any side of public and parental opinion, and in the ever-changing demands of our culture that expects so much of teachers and what they teach. I do not want to cause harm to this profession, as I am in this profession but I do have to wonder what can be done to ensure assignments come closer and closer to getting it right when it comes to getting our kids the accurate information on American history. Because we all know, or should know, that what we learn about our history shapes what we do and how we act in the present.

There are resources on how to do this all better. Many of the pro-tips include utilizing actual history, reading slave narratives, examining the historical documents, and being sure to start with honesty and accuracy.

Assignments like “imagine you are a slave” when presented in this light just seem a bit lazy, haphazard, and potentially harmful when it comes to trivializing an experience that no one should have had to experience. But then again, if part of the classroom environment is to always ask students to write journals imagining to be something, which from what I can gather, it is - my daughter has had to write journals imagining herself to be Lewis and Clark, Sacagawea, and more, then maybe this is just a consistent pedagogical method aiming at empathy and stepping into history.

For her part she has always been creative about it, respectful, and has mentioned that she really would have no idea about what it would feel like to be any of these people. She is a biracial teen girl and her school is pretty diverse. Her friends have joked about the assignment, found ways to do it so they get a grade, but to let the teacher know they felt it was a bit iffy, and to just move on. I have a lot to say about today’s preteens and teens, but I do admire their ability to see through things, do what they have to do, and move on in ways that always allow them to be true to themselves through it all. It is hard to explain but any parent of a teen might know what I mean - they get it, they see it, they react to it, then they do what they were going to do anyway and stay strong through it all.

Mostly, I am writing this to get your thoughts and feedback on what you think about assignments like this and their value/non value to our young people today? Let me know in the comments and thank you so much for being kind and respectful to each other and the subject matter if you do post anything below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# education# race# school# teachers# parenting

Comments / 0

Published by

Jenny Justice is a poet, writer, mother and teacher. She is just a girl in the world, new to town and learning to love this city - Reno, NV. She writes about all things local from food, to fun, to what you need to know to have a good day, good week, or good time in The Biggest Little City. Jenny loves books and will encourage that love of books with her book reviews. She also writes about relationships, dating, parenting, and other topics when the muse moves her. Follow her for good food, good books, and good fun especially in the Biggest Little City in the world.

Reno, NV
1183 followers

More from Jenny Curtis

Little Women: Celebrating International Women’s Day with Reflections on A Timeless Masterpiece

It’s International Women’s Day. A day that was founded in the early 1900’s, believe it or not. The day has ties to the labor movement, suffrage movement, and early protests and mobilizations for women’s rights to equality in citizenship, the economy, and basic rights. It seems that a lot of really good things kicked off in the early 1900’s as reaction to the newness of industrialization and the rampant inequality of early capitalism. Folks had a lot more awareness of what should and should not be, and they did their best to make changes where they could. It is 2022 and women are still not equal - in rights, in opportunities, in access to economic prosperity, in health, in safety, in respect.

Read full story
1 comments

5 Books to Read if you Love HBO’s The Gilded Age

I have long been obsessed with the Gilded Age, the time period and all of its literature, fashion and history. I was overjoyed when I found out HBO was giving us an entire period drama set in the Gilded Age - and am loving the show thus far. If you can’t get enough of The Gilded Age, here are five books, both fiction and nonfiction, to get into while we deal with the fact that the season has but two more episodes and then we will have to wait for season 2.

Read full story
4 comments

Editing is the Worst: Three Tips to Help It Not Be

I am a writer and an academic. I write for blogs, for this website, for academic reasons, and I write poetry and probably too long emails to friends. I write all day and sometimes all night.

Read full story
1 comments

Grant Writing for Beginners

I am trying to break into the grant writing field. It is something I have done in the past, with much success and like so many people, I really could use the income. I currently piece together two or three jobs to get by and having one truly successful gig would be amazing, as any freelancer knows.

Read full story
Reno, NV

A Day at Dolce Vita Wellness Spa in Reno

When I arrive at Dolce Vita Wellness Spa for my Luxe Mani Pedi, a gift from my Love for my birthday, I am led to a fancy room, given a robe and sandals, and transported to what truly is the ultimate in peaceful relaxation. Never have I put on a fancy soft spa robe to get my nails done before. Never have I been told I can go sit in a room with jelly fish tanks and gorgeous chairs to just “relax.” There’s also a fireside room and a patio - it’s all so gorgeous!

Read full story
2 comments

4 Delicious Ways to Drink Apple Cider Vinegar For Your Health

For a year or so, whenever I have had the extra cash I would pay big for these expensive Apple Cider Vinegar gummy vitamins. Like almost 20 bucks for 90 of them big. I just ran out and am scrambling for more but thankfully I did a bit of research first. I will say that I have loved how the Goli Apple Cider Vinegar gummy vitamins make me feel, but the benefits only come from taking 6-9 of them a day and they run out fast. Looking it up online, I can see why. These gummy vitamins and many like they are only 500 mg of Apple Cider Vinegar. In order to see benefits of the stuff you need about 1-2 tablespoons - which is over 14,787 mg. Just what are the benefits of Apple Cider Vinegar? They are many, my friend. Here's a short list:

Read full story
Reno, NV

To Mask or Not To Mask in Reno NV That is the Question

When Nevada abruptly lifted the requirement to wear masks,I could not really see what had changed regarding the state of COVID, Omicron, and community spread - things did not seem better overnight. And yet, here we are and masks are not required, a lot of people and kids are still not vaccinated, and hospitals are still pretty full of COVID patients.

Read full story
24 comments
Reno, NV

5 Things We Need in Out Here In Stead and the North Valleys

I recently moved out to Stead, in Reno. I never knew what this meant before but now I do - it is still Reno but it is far out here. And it is a nice place with lots of little neighborhoods with great potential. This being said, I have noticed the traffic pattern is always the absolute most people trying to leave Stead in the morning for work in other parts of Reno and trying to get back to Stead in the evening. I am not a fan of this! And it got me thinking - we need a few more things out here in our neck of the Reno woods to cut back on all of this having to go far off to do things all of the time. Granted, nothing is that far off in the biggest little city, but still we would like a few things closer to home out here. Here’s my little list of things we need in Stead.

Read full story
10 comments
Reno, NV

February Means Valentine’s Coffee Menu at Local Coffee Shops: Three of My Favorites

It’s February and for many of us that means Valentine’s Day. I have always loved Valentine’s Day. I loved the giving of wonderful little cards and candy as a kid, back in the 80’s and early 90’s when we did not have to bring a card for everyone, just those we liked! Imagine!

Read full story

The Buddha and The Monster Trucks: Reflections on Unexpected Joy and Peace

2020 was a hard year for many of us. On my end, I have had some hard years since about 2010 and was really hoping things would shape up and get right in that decade. And in a way, they did. But not in the way I had expected. And I am so grateful and happy for all of it.

Read full story
Sparks, NV

Events in Reno Sparks Labor Day Weekend: Ribs, DJ’s and the Weird Reno Tour

The 2021 Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook off kicked off on September 1st and runs through September 6th. It sounds like the perfect way to spend your Labor Day weekend. The event is held in Sparks, in Victorian Square just near the Nugget Casino Resort. It will feature 22 of the nation’s best high volume rib cookers who will fight for the title of Best in the West.

Read full story
1 comments
Reno, NV

Normalization of Dystopia - Wildfire Smoke Outside, Delta Inside in Reno, NV

As I look outside my window I see two things that I did not see last year: intense wildfire smoke with bad air quality and little kids walking to school. I think to myself, wow we have really already normalized this.

Read full story
1 comments
Reno, NV

What It Feels Like to Drive Through A Wildfire: Heading West on 80 During The Summer of Fire and Ash, August 2021

I had to pick up my daughter. She was staying with her other parent in California for two weeks before the start of school and I had to pick her up. For two days, ash had been falling from the sky due to the massive wildfires in Northern California, right near our hometown of Reno, NV.

Read full story
2 comments
Reno, NV

Hot August Nights is Here! - August 3-8th in Reno and Sparks

Last night my date and I walked around Hot August Nights at the Peppermill. We weren’t ready to say goodnight yet and thankfully it just so happened to be the opening night of the annual Hot August Nights event here in Reno and Sparks. Being relatively new here I did not know that this event was held at multiple locations - I’ve only ever seen the cars in the GSR parking lot! But apparently, Hot August Nights is a big big Reno deal and we opted to go to the event at the Peppermill.

Read full story
Sparks, NV

Back to School in Reno Sparks: One Week Left!

We are one week away from the start of the new school year in Washoe County. For most schools in our district, Monday August 9th is the first day of school. And I know so many kids are truly excited to go back!

Read full story
Nevada State

Nevada Museum of Art: Latimer Art Club Exhibit, July 31st-March 27th, 2022

The Nevada Museum of Art kicks off a new exhibit on July 31st. The Latimer School: Lorenzo Latimer and the Latimer Art Club will run from July 31st through March 27th, 2022. Organized for the 90th anniversary of the Nevada Museum of Art, The Latimer School will feature the landscape and watercolor paintings of Lorenzo Latimer alongside work from the artists that he mentored. The history of the Nevada Museum of Art is rooted in these artists coming together to form the Latimer Art Club in 1921, the founding organization of the Museum.

Read full story
3 comments
Reno, NV

Masks are Back in Reno: Updates on the latest CDC Guidelines

We all knew it would happen. We watched the number of COVID cases rise and the number of vaccinated folks fall. And now here we are again, hit with a pandemic that won’t let up. What can we do about it? For now, it is time to put on the mask, again while we wait for enough folks to get vaccinated and while we all try to stay safe and keep each other safe from that Delta variant no one wants to get.

Read full story
16 comments
Reno, NV

3 Things to Do in Reno: Last Weekend in July 2021 Edition

July is coming to an end folks. We’ve had fun, right? And there’s a few more great events in our Reno Sparks area this weekend to help us close out the month - let’s check them out!

Read full story

What to Wear on a First Date - Hint: Whatever Makes You Feel Your Best!

As I write this I am torn between my leopard print jumpsuit and a red, white, and blue tiered off shoulder maxi dress. Why? Because tomorrow I have a date. It’s time. I feel ready. And I feel so nervous and so excited!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy