OPINION: Are “Imagine You are a Slave” Assignments Racist or Empathetic? A Parent Wants to Know

writing unsplash

Recently my daughter and her friends in grade 7 and 8 at her school have been learning about the history of America. They are on the unit about the Civil War and Slavery. This week she came home from school one day and told me she had to write a journal from the perspective of a slave in the 1800's. I was not sure how to feel about this.

A quick google search tells me that this assignment is a bit of a nope - okay, maybe more than a bit . It is not helpful, does not seem to have much context or attach to learning outcomes and it really ignores the realities of what slavery was like - the abuse, the rape, the centuries of people not having any say or rights to their own bodies or lives. It is an experience too devastating for any single assignment to grasp and honor.

On the other hand, in speaking with other parents and some of the kids, this assignment can maybe be one that teaches them to put themselves in deep empathy. But this statement feels like a stretch depending on what resources, primary sources, and history is being taught to the students to get them to this empathy.

The internet is full of stories of teachers who had to issue public apologies , or getting fired, or of assignments like this being dropped and I honestly never thought my daughter would come home from school telling me she had to do an assignment like this - I thought they were, in a word, canceled and that our culture had sort of moved on to things that were perhaps a bit more beneficial in terms of learning about race, racism, and American history. In fact, I was under the impression we had to worry about Critical Race Theory in schools - weren’t you? This is for sure not an example of critical anything theory.

My daughter said the flip side of the assignment was to then write a journal pretending to be a slave owner. So, maybe, in their heart of hearts, this school, this teacher was aiming for empathy, was aiming for something about the human condition. But, again, this feels like I am just grasping at straws to make sense of the point of the assignment and being a bit hopeful and optimistic that it was for something meaningful and that it is okay.

It is hard to be a teacher. It is hard to get it all right all of the time. It is hard to do this job, I know, with little resources, constant judgment on any side of public and parental opinion, and in the ever-changing demands of our culture that expects so much of teachers and what they teach. I do not want to cause harm to this profession, as I am in this profession but I do have to wonder what can be done to ensure assignments come closer and closer to getting it right when it comes to getting our kids the accurate information on American history. Because we all know, or should know, that what we learn about our history shapes what we do and how we act in the present.

There are resources on how to do this all better. Many of the pro-tips include utilizing actual history, reading slave narratives, examining the historical documents , and being sure to start with honesty and accuracy.

Assignments like “imagine you are a slave” when presented in this light just seem a bit lazy, haphazard, and potentially harmful when it comes to trivializing an experience that no one should have had to experience. But then again, if part of the classroom environment is to always ask students to write journals imagining to be something, which from what I can gather, it is - my daughter has had to write journals imagining herself to be Lewis and Clark, Sacagawea, and more, then maybe this is just a consistent pedagogical method aiming at empathy and stepping into history.

For her part she has always been creative about it, respectful, and has mentioned that she really would have no idea about what it would feel like to be any of these people. She is a biracial teen girl and her school is pretty diverse. Her friends have joked about the assignment, found ways to do it so they get a grade, but to let the teacher know they felt it was a bit iffy, and to just move on. I have a lot to say about today’s preteens and teens, but I do admire their ability to see through things, do what they have to do, and move on in ways that always allow them to be true to themselves through it all. It is hard to explain but any parent of a teen might know what I mean - they get it, they see it, they react to it, then they do what they were going to do anyway and stay strong through it all.

Mostly, I am writing this to get your thoughts and feedback on what you think about assignments like this and their value/non value to our young people today? Let me know in the comments and thank you so much for being kind and respectful to each other and the subject matter if you do post anything below.