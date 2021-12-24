Simple Steps to Customize/Edit Subtitles' Font Size in VLC Player!

VLC is one of the best video player programs you can have for your PC. It allows you to play any video or audio format. If we watch a film in a foreign language, we need a subtitle in our native language to understand the dialogue.

Subtitles are also called captions. Usually, it will display at the bottom of the screen that translates the dialog of the film we are watching on our device. You can easily add subtitles for your videos in VLC software. VLC also provides various features to sync, delay, or adjust subtitles while watching a film. Today, we will see how to configure the font size of subtitles in the VLC media player on your Windows PC.

Note: We added the information about configuring subtitles font's sizes. The below method requires a VLC media player on the desktop edition. You can use this tutorial for Windows, Mac & Linux OS. We added a screenshot for your additional references. Let us get into the tutorial.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jXoiL_0dUdtK9Q00
Customize VLC Subtitles Font SizeVLC.Guru-Canva

Change Font Size of Subtitle in VLC

If you want to change the font size of the subtitle in the VLC media player, do as follows. Launch the VLC player program on your PC.

  • To change the subtitle font size, go to the Tools tab, and select the Preferences option from the menu.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TGpqk_0dUdtK9Q00
Select Preferences optionVLC Media Player.
  • It will display the Simple Preferences window, where you have to click on the Subtitles/OSD option.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h2qEL_0dUdtK9Q00
Simple PreferencesVLC Media Player.
  • Under the Subtitle effects section, you will see the Font Size drop-down box.
  • When you click on the drop-down box, it will list the options such as Auto, Smaller, Small, Normal, Large, and Larger.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14HLY7_0dUdtK9Q00
Font SizeVLC Media Player.
  • You have to pick anyone from the listed options and hit the Save button.
  • Then relaunch the VLC program to apply the changes you have made.
  • By default, VLC set the “Auto” font size.
  • If you select the Smaller option, your subtitle will display below.
  • To set the normal font size for your subtitle, select the Normal option.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04LvRY_0dUdtK9Q00
Normal subtitleVLC Media Player.
  • If set the font size as large, you will get the large subtitles as shown below.
  • To set the font size too big, then you can select the Larger option from the drop-down list.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2auR1D_0dUdtK9Q00
Larger subtitleVLC Media Player.

Configure Outline Thickness of Subtitle

You can easily configure the outline thickness of your subtitle in the VLC player by following the below-mentioned steps.

  • Launch the VLC Media Player program on your PC.
  • Go to the Tools tab, and select the Preferences option from the menu.
Select Preferences optionVLC Media Player.
  • It will display the Simple Preferences window, where you have to click on the Subtitles/OSD option.
Simple PreferencesVLC Media Player.
  • Under the Subtitle effects section, you will see the Outline thickness drop-down list.
  • In this drop-down box, you will see the options like None, Thin, Normal, and Thick.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07j4og_0dUdtK9Q00
Outline thicknessVLC Media Player.
  • By default, VLC set the Outline Thickness of the subtitles as Normal.
  • After selecting the Outline Thickness, hit the Save button, and relaunch the VLC program.
  • If you want to apply the thickness of the outline as thin, select the Thin option from the drop-down menu.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mgKVI_0dUdtK9Q00
Thin outlineVLC Media Player.
  • If you select the None option, there is no outline applied to your subtitles in VLC.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aoTL8_0dUdtK9Q00
None EffectVLC Media Player.
  • To apply a broad outline border, select the Thick option from the drop-down list.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R4qru_0dUdtK9Q00
Outline EffectVLC Media Player.

Final Words:

In this post, you can understand how to configure the font size of subtitles in the VLC media player on your Windows PC.

