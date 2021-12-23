Simple Steps to Customize/Edit Shortcuts in VLC Media Player!

The VLC Player is a free and open-source, portable, cross-platform media player program. It has plenty of shortcuts to make the work simple for us. With the help of these handy shortcuts, we can use the player and its functions quickly. We can configure the default shortcuts of the VLC player at our convenience so that we can easily access it.

For instance, we usually use the space bar to play or pause the video, but we can change it to any shortcut key on your keyboard. Then we can use that assigned key to pause or play the media content. Here we shared the easy steps to customize your VLC media player's shortcuts.

We recommend you to read the article about VLC Shortcuts- NewsBreak.com before getting into this article.

Customize VLC Shortcuts VLC.Guru-Canva

Customize VLC Shortcuts:

First, you need to launch the VLC Media Player software on your system.

on your system. Under the Tools bar, you need to select the Preferences option from the menu, or else, you can also tap the CTRL + P shortcut to open the Simple Preferences dialog box.

Tools tab VLC Media Player.

Now, It will open the Simple Preferences dialog box.

dialog box. You need to click the Hotkeys option to see the different sets of shortcuts of VLC.

Hotkeys section. VLC Media Player.

Now, you need to double-click on any one of the Action or Hotkey as you wish.

on any one of the as you wish. For instance, we choose the key Esc.

Select the Hotkey. VLC Media Player.

Now, it will display the Hotkey Change dialog box on your screen.

on your screen. You have to press the key combination to change it with your custom shortcuts.

to with your custom shortcuts. For example, you can press CTRL + K keys together or just the K key as you need.

keys together or just the key as you need. Here, we used the Q key as the replacement.

Hot Key Change Pop-up box VLC Media Player.

If the shortcut is already assigned, then it will display the warning message as shown below.

Warning message VLC Media Player.

Otherwise, it will make the changes .

. Then, it would be best if you hit the Save button.

Click the Save button VLC Media Player.

In this manner, you can easily change or customize the existing shortcuts on the VLC Media player. You can customize every shortcut available on this player. Make sure that you hit the save button in the end; otherwise, the changes you have made will disappear, and you need to do it again from scratch.

Final Words:

We tested the above instruction from our side and successfully customized the existing shortcuts, so we are confident in the above instructions. We hope this article will give you clear and clear information about customizing the existing VLC shortcuts. If you have any queries and then, kindly comment below.