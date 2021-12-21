How to Remove Christmas Logo in VLC Media Player?

The VLC media player is a free and open-source, portable, cross-platform media player program. It has plenty of shortcuts to make the work simple for us. This program allows you to play any video or audio format. This application will enable you to view the videos crisply and clearly and is full of features, so you can watch your videos as you need. With the help of this software, you can play two video concurrently.

It changes the VLC icon according to the upcoming events or holidays. Some people like this modification and others want to set the common traffic cone logo. If you don’t want to see the holidays icon on your VLC player, we will show you how to disable it with simple clicks.

Remove Christmas Logo from VLC Canva

Disable Auto Setting Icon in VLC:

To disable the auto setting icon according to the festival on the VLC media player, do as follows.

Now, it’s Christmas month for us, so VLC shows a Santa hat on top of its regular traffic cone icon. You can see it by launching the VLC software on your system.

VLC Christmas Logo VLC Media Player.

Go to the Tools tab, and select the Preferences option from the menu.

VLC->Preferences VLC Media Player.

It will display the Simple Preferences window, where you need to select the All option at the left bottom corner of the window.

Set "All" Options VLC Media Player.

Now, go to the Search box, and type “ interface “.

“. You have to expand the Main interfaces section, and select the Qt option under it.

Qt Interface VLC Media Player.

You will see the list of Qt interface options at the window’s right pane.

interface options at the window’s right pane. Under the Define which screen fullscreen goes section , you must uncheck the Allow Automatic Icon Changes option.

, you must uncheck the option. Hit the Save button.

Uncheck Auto Allow Image Set Options VLC Media Player.

After hitting the Save button, you need to relaunch your VLC player to see the changes that you have made.

Christmas Logo Disabled VLC Media Player.

In this way, you can disable the Christmas logo from your VLC media player.

How to Re-enable the Christmas Logo in VLC media player:

If you want to enable the auto-setting icons that are changing according to the upcoming festivals, then follow the below steps.

You need to launch the VLC software on your system.

the software on your system. Go to the Tools tab, and select the Preferences option from the menu.

Goto-> Preferences VLC Media Player.

It will display the Simple Preferences window, where you need to select the All option at the left bottom corner of the window.

Set "All" Options VLC Media Player.

Now, go to the Search box , and type “ interface “.

, and “ “. You have to expand the Main interfaces section, and select the Qt option under it.

Qt Interface VLC Media Player.

You will see the list of Qt interface options at the window’s right pane.

at the window’s right pane. Under the Define which screen fullscreen goes section , you must check in the Allow Automatic Icon Changes option.

, you must the option. Hit the Save button.

Enable Auto Set Logo VLC Media Player.

After hitting the Save button, you need to relaunch your VLC player to see the changes that you have made.

to that you have made. At last, you will get your regular traffic cone logo of VLC player as shown in the below-image.

Christmas Logo Enabled VLC Media Player.

In this way, you can enable the Christmas Logo on your VLC media player.

Final Words:

This tutorial guided you to know the step-by-step instructions to disable/enable the auto setting icon in the VLC media player on your Windows system.