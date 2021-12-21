How to Remove Christmas Logo in VLC Media Player?

Jenny

The VLC media player is a free and open-source, portable, cross-platform media player program. It has plenty of shortcuts to make the work simple for us. This program allows you to play any video or audio format. This application will enable you to view the videos crisply and clearly and is full of features, so you can watch your videos as you need. With the help of this software, you can play two video concurrently.

It changes the VLC icon according to the upcoming events or holidays. Some people like this modification and others want to set the common traffic cone logo. If you don’t want to see the holidays icon on your VLC player, we will show you how to disable it with simple clicks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cNLJc_0dRmVRId00
Remove Christmas Logo from VLCCanva

Disable Auto Setting Icon in VLC:

To disable the auto setting icon according to the festival on the VLC media player, do as follows.

  • Now, it’s Christmas month for us, so VLC shows a Santa hat on top of its regular traffic cone icon. You can see it by launching the VLC software on your system.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t5l7Z_0dRmVRId00
VLC Christmas LogoVLC Media Player.
  • Go to the Tools tab, and select the Preferences option from the menu.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TGpqk_0dRmVRId00
VLC->PreferencesVLC Media Player.
  • It will display the Simple Preferences window, where you need to select the All option at the left bottom corner of the window.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XTK6b_0dRmVRId00
Set "All" OptionsVLC Media Player.
  • Now, go to the Search box, and type “interface“.
  • You have to expand the Main interfaces section, and select the Qt option under it.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rAgwv_0dRmVRId00
Qt InterfaceVLC Media Player.
  • You will see the list of Qt interface options at the window’s right pane.
  • Under the Define which screen fullscreen goes section, you must uncheck the Allow Automatic Icon Changes option.
  • Hit the Save button.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wWbn5_0dRmVRId00
Uncheck Auto Allow Image Set OptionsVLC Media Player.
  • After hitting the Save button, you need to relaunch your VLC player to see the changes that you have made.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1omI77_0dRmVRId00
Christmas Logo DisabledVLC Media Player.

In this way, you can disable the Christmas logo from your VLC media player.

How to Re-enable the Christmas Logo in VLC media player:

If you want to enable the auto-setting icons that are changing according to the upcoming festivals, then follow the below steps.

  • You need to launch the VLC software on your system.
  • Go to the Tools tab, and select the Preferences option from the menu.
Goto-> PreferencesVLC Media Player.
  • It will display the Simple Preferences window, where you need to select the All option at the left bottom corner of the window.
Set "All" OptionsVLC Media Player.
  • Now, go to the Search box, and type interface“.
  • You have to expand the Main interfaces section, and select the Qt option under it.

Qt InterfaceVLC Media Player.
  • You will see the list of Qt interface options at the window’s right pane.
  • Under the Define which screen fullscreen goes section, you must check in the Allow Automatic Icon Changes option.
  • Hit the Save button.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QMevt_0dRmVRId00
Enable Auto Set LogoVLC Media Player.
  • After hitting the Save button, you need to relaunch your VLC player to see the changes that you have made.
  • At last, you will get your regular traffic cone logo of VLC player as shown in the below-image.

Christmas Logo EnabledVLC Media Player.

In this way, you can enable the Christmas Logo on your VLC media player.

Final Words:

This tutorial guided you to know the step-by-step instructions to disable/enable the auto setting icon in the VLC media player on your Windows system.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
Auto Set VLC LogoEnable Auto Set VLC LogoDisable Auto Set VLC LogoVLC Media PlayerVLC Tutorials

Comments / 2

Published by

I identify and develop opportunities. I'm a nice fun and friendly person, I'm honest and punctual, I work well in a team but also on my own as I like to set myself goals which I will achieve. I'm a Tech Freak & Excel as a Tech Writer.

New York State
72 followers

More from Jenny

Simple Steps to Customize/Edit Subtitles' Font Size in VLC Player!

VLC is one of the best video player programs you can have for your PC. It allows you to play any video or audio format. If we watch a film in a foreign language, we need a subtitle in our native language to understand the dialogue.

Read full story
1 comments

VLC Shortcuts: Best Usage of VLC Media Player With VLC Hotkeys!

VLC Media Player is one of the best Media players developed so far. Every day, millions of users are downloading this media player and using it on their devices. VLC is one of the most commonly used media players on desktop-based devices. VLC media player allows you to use hotkeys and shortcut keys for making it easy to access. In this article, I listed the huge Hotkeys list, which will help you save some time using the VLC media player.

Read full story

Simple Steps to Customize/Edit Shortcuts in VLC Media Player!

The VLC Player is a free and open-source, portable, cross-platform media player program. It has plenty of shortcuts to make the work simple for us. With the help of these handy shortcuts, we can use the player and its functions quickly. We can configure the default shortcuts of the VLC player at our convenience so that we can easily access it.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy